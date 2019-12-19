GoCalBears1994 asks:

1) Which freshmen do you think do not redshirt?

2) Which coaches had the best recruiting class? Which coaches had less success?

3) How do you think this class compares to the recruiting classes from the last ~10-15 years? Given what Cal needed, fit with the program, and potential impact on the field...do you think this class is one of the better recruiting classes in recent memory?

1. Trace: The last two years, each class has had a wide receiver and a lineman on both sides playing right off the bat. In 2020, depth lines up to the point where they may not need as much help on the lines, but wideout has plenty of playing time available. Right now, my money is on DJ Rogers, Jeremiah Hunter, and a defensive back, I’ll pick Trey Paster for his length at a position where reps will be available (safety)

Nam: I don’t think they’ll need too many freshmen to play, really. The DL is deep with the two returning 6th year players, so it’s just down to which kids show up the readiest, or where there are unexpected injuries. Rogers, Hunter, and McWilliams or Paster seem like the best bets.

2. Trace: This was honestly a year where everybody had at least one impactful recruit. I’d say either Toler, GA or Browning for best class. Per Greatwood, they had only had room for two OL, so I’m not going to say he had less success.

3. Trace: It's hard to answer this question without having a certain amount of hindsight for the past groups (like 2010 being an all-time high, then only five guys making it three years in the program), but I think this class fills as many gaps as any has in the past decade or so. Lot of athleticism at wideout and DB to fill in will certainly help the class as a whole.

Nam: Having only been the recruiting guy for the last 7 years, I’ll try to be as fair as possible with this: