Cal Football: Early Signing Day 2020 Q&A
With Cal signing 25 players Wednesday, we're answering questions on the Bears 2020 class.
GoCalBears1994 asks:
1) Which freshmen do you think do not redshirt?
2) Which coaches had the best recruiting class? Which coaches had less success?
3) How do you think this class compares to the recruiting classes from the last ~10-15 years? Given what Cal needed, fit with the program, and potential impact on the field...do you think this class is one of the better recruiting classes in recent memory?
1. Trace: The last two years, each class has had a wide receiver and a lineman on both sides playing right off the bat. In 2020, depth lines up to the point where they may not need as much help on the lines, but wideout has plenty of playing time available. Right now, my money is on DJ Rogers, Jeremiah Hunter, and a defensive back, I’ll pick Trey Paster for his length at a position where reps will be available (safety)
Nam: I don’t think they’ll need too many freshmen to play, really. The DL is deep with the two returning 6th year players, so it’s just down to which kids show up the readiest, or where there are unexpected injuries. Rogers, Hunter, and McWilliams or Paster seem like the best bets.
2. Trace: This was honestly a year where everybody had at least one impactful recruit. I’d say either Toler, GA or Browning for best class. Per Greatwood, they had only had room for two OL, so I’m not going to say he had less success.
3. Trace: It's hard to answer this question without having a certain amount of hindsight for the past groups (like 2010 being an all-time high, then only five guys making it three years in the program), but I think this class fills as many gaps as any has in the past decade or so. Lot of athleticism at wideout and DB to fill in will certainly help the class as a whole.
Nam: Having only been the recruiting guy for the last 7 years, I’ll try to be as fair as possible with this:
|Incoming Strengths (before they played a game)
|Incoming Concerns
|
2013
|
- deep OL group
- rebuilt defensive line (8 DL!)
|
- punch at WR position
|
2014
|
- addressed needs of people needing to play immediately
|
- needed almost everyone to play immediately on defense and did not get everyone to campus as qualifiers; lost some of this recruiting class before summer even ended
- only one WR
|
2015
|
-Big WR class with varied body types (more on them later)
-the most decorated DLs under Dykes (Ude)
-tall DBs
|
-another year with stopgap players
|
2016
|
-Many highly regarded players (Robertson, Duncan, Edmonds, Stovall and Gilliam were 4*+)
|
-High emphasis on out of state talent
|
2017
|
-Started to re-open some local pipelines in NorCal
-Mix of TE body types to play with under Baldwin which we didn’t have
|
-Small, late assembly with some players that might not have been first choice for Wilcox over full year
|
2018
|
- Deep OL Class
|
- No QB to supplement McIlwain
|
2019
|
- Deep LB class
- JOHNSON!
|
- Only 3 DBs, plus some whiffs late
- JC heavy/focused on guys who needed to play right away
- not much attention from in-state prospects
|
2020
|
- The best offensive players under Wilcox, solids at every skill position
- The best DBs Wilcox has recruited
|
...almost none, realistically.
Even the project guys with some questions to answer answered them senior year
Quibble: OL is kind of guesswork since not many have extensive senior year film at this time
Has the door ever been more open for Cal to shoot to the top tier of the conference in recruiting? I feel like not since tosh left. Big hires coming up.— Ric (@RicEllis85) December 15, 2019
Nam: This is absolutely right. With one of the worst offenses in the conference and an OC constantly under fire, they still managed to bring in some of the top offensive talent that they’ve seen in a long time. With USC’s long-term future still uncertain, Stanford on the decline, and UCLA generally treading water under Chip Kelly, this is a chance -- in 2021 -- to snag a few more recruits from California that wouldn’t normally pay attention to Cal.
DannyRoe: Do any of the cornerback recruits have a shot at early playing time or are they all likely redshirts? Also curious about the defensive line recruits in terms of how you see them fitting in along the defensive front? And a side question on that, is Jaedon Roberts going to be moved to offensive line like Ben Coleman?
Trace: It all depends on who Cal's bringing back in 2020. Both Cam Bynum and Elijah Hicks could come back, which limits who could get playing time. I think Trey Paster gets time at safety, because there's a lot less potentially coming back (Daniel Scott, Craig Woodson and Isaiah Humphries) than at corner. Among the corners, I think you look to see if one could potentially fill a niche that others can't. Tyson McWilliams does that in this class with his size, though with Isaiah Young coming in early and at nickel, he could easily see some time as well
Defensive linewise, Correia is a true nose, space occupier type. McKenzie is the left-end (run stopper) in 3-4 base who can bump inside, similar to Luc Bequette, while Ethan Saunders is similar to Zeandae Johnson, right end in the 3-4 who can bump inside in the nickel, and has some solid pass rush skills
With Roberts, I think his skillset fits better on offense. I think he'll start out on defense, like Coleman did, but he has the nastiness to play guard well on offense.
BTMatsu asks: There seems to be a lot of hype involving this WR class. How does it compare to 2012?
Nam: I cannot, with any confidence tell you there are four NFL guys in the 2020 class. That is just as much development as it is luck or anything else -- although I suppose the odds would be substantially higher if this class was all bluechipped guys. (We also once brought in a 5 receiver class under Sonny that yielded a lot less than expected. Let’s also say rest in peace here to the group of Noa, Aaron, Bankhead, Singleton, Strickland aka NABSS, aka the Lawfirm. That one never even had a chance to get on.)
So, with the 2012 class being the last one before I began scouting, what I can tell you is this, at least...
|2012
|2020
|
Bryce Treggs - slot guy, fast
|
Justin Baker - slot guy, extremely fast
|
Chris Harper - shifty, RAC guy
|
Mason Mangum - slot guy, shifty RAC
|
Darius Powe - big body, possession guy
|
Tommy Christakos/Aiden Lee - big bodied, possession guys with a little speed
|
Kenny Lawler - long, rangy (but thin)
|
Jeremiah Hunter - long and rangy, but looks extremely developed and is already bigger than lawler to start
|
DJ Rogers/Jake Muller - A WR in a 230 body/a rapidly improving guy who will be able to handle work as the in-line TE