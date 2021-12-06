Cal Football: DL JH Tevis Enters the Transfer Portal

Cal hasn't had too much in the way of transfer portal entries since the middle of 2021, but they had another Monday afternoon. Defensive lineman JH Tevis, a starter on Cal's defensive line for the past two years, announced his entrance into the portal. Tevis, a redshirt junior who will graduate from the school, has two seasons of eligibility left.

Tevis started all 12 games in 2021 for Cal, with 15 starts overall for the Bears. He'll leave Berkeley having played in 20 games for the Bears, ammassing 60 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks over his Cal career. He did leave Cal's win over USC on a less than happy note, with an injury taking him out of the game in the first half.

Without Tevis, Cal will look toward their younger defensive line group in 2022. Ethan Saunders and Jaedon Roberts played a bunch in 2021, and there's hope that Brett Johnson will be able to return to his high level of play in the new year. In addition, the likes of Derek Wilkins and Akili Calhoun will likely see more time on the ends, along with newcomers Nate Burrell and Damonic Williams. It also opens up another scholarship for the Bears to use in the upcoming chaos of transfer portal season.