Cal Football Depth Chart: TCU
Today, we take a look at Cal's depth chart as the Bears go into the TCU game.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|
QB
|
Chase Garbers
|
Ryan Glover
|
Zach Johnson
|
RB
|
Damien Moore
|
Christopher Brooks
|
DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy
|
WR (X)
|
Trevon Clark
|
Jeremiah Hunter
|
Tommy Christakos
|
WR (F)
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Justin Richard Baker OR Mason Mangum
|
WR (Z)
|
Kekoa Crawford
|
Monroe Young
|
Mavin Anderson OR Aidan Lee
|
TE
|
Jake Tonges
|
Collin Moore
|
Gavin Reinwald
|
LT
|
Will Craig
|
Brayden Rohme
|
LG
|
Ben Coleman
|
Brian Driscoll OR Bastian Swinney
|
C
|
Matt Cindric
|
Brian Driscoll
|
RG
|
McKade Mettauer
|
Everett Johnson
|
RT
|
Valentino Daltoso
|
Brayden Rohme OR Ender Aguilar
No major changes on the depth chart on offense, though a couple ORs were removed at the wide receiver position. Jeremiah Hunter is the clear backup behind Trevon Clark, while Monroe Young is a clear backup behind Kekoa Crawford. There are no other changes besides that for Cal on offense.
|Starter
|Backup
|Third
|Fourth
|
DE
|
Luc Bequette
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Darius Long
|
Derek Wilkins
|
NG
|
Stanley McKenzie
|
Jaedon Roberts
|
Ricky Correia
|
Gunnar Rask
|
DE
|
JH Tevis
|
Ethan Saunders
|
Akili Calhoun
|
OLB
|
Cameron Goode
|
Orin Patu
|
Marqez Bimage
|
ILB
|
Evan Tattersall
|
Trey Paster
|
Nate Rutchena
|
ILB
|
Mo Iosefa
|
Kyle Smith
|
Femi Oladejo
|
OLB
|
Kuony Deng
|
Braxten Croteau
|
Ieremia Ieremia
|
CB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
|
S
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Miles Williams
|
S
|
Daniel Scott
|
Raymond Woodie III
|
CB
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Branden Smith
|
Lu-Magia Hearns OR Kaleb Higgins
|
NB
|
Josh Drayden
|
Collin Gamble
Nothing changed on the defensive depth chart in the aftermath of the Nevada game, as the Bears used 22 of the players listed on the depth chart on defense, with two others (Ray Woodie and Kyle Smith) seeing action on special teams. Cal showed a willingness to rotate more on the defensive line with six different linemen playing. With hotter temperatures in Fort Worth this weekend, they may play more.
|Starter
|Backup
|
PK
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
KO
|
Dario Longhetto
|
Nico Ramos
|
P
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
Dario Longhetto
|
LS
|
Slater Zellers
|
Daniel Etter
|
Holder
|
Jamieson Sheahan
|
KR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
|
PR
|
Nikko Remigio
|
Collin Gamble
The special teams depth chart is unchanged from the week prior, as Nikko Remigio was the sole return man on both punts and kicks.