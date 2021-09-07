 Cal Football Depth Chart: TCU
Cal Football Depth Chart: TCU

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Today, we take a look at Cal's depth chart as the Bears go into the TCU game.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense
Starter Backup Third

QB

Chase Garbers

Ryan Glover

Zach Johnson

RB

Damien Moore

Christopher Brooks

DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy

WR (X)

Trevon Clark

Jeremiah Hunter

Tommy Christakos

WR (F)

Nikko Remigio

Justin Richard Baker OR Mason Mangum

WR (Z)

Kekoa Crawford

Monroe Young

Mavin Anderson OR Aidan Lee

TE

Jake Tonges

Collin Moore

Gavin Reinwald

LT

Will Craig

Brayden Rohme

LG

Ben Coleman

Brian Driscoll OR Bastian Swinney

C

Matt Cindric

Brian Driscoll

RG

McKade Mettauer

Everett Johnson

RT

Valentino Daltoso

Brayden Rohme OR Ender Aguilar

No major changes on the depth chart on offense, though a couple ORs were removed at the wide receiver position. Jeremiah Hunter is the clear backup behind Trevon Clark, while Monroe Young is a clear backup behind Kekoa Crawford. There are no other changes besides that for Cal on offense.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart
Starter Backup Third Fourth

DE

Luc Bequette

Jaedon Roberts

Darius Long

Derek Wilkins

NG

Stanley McKenzie

Jaedon Roberts

Ricky Correia

Gunnar Rask

DE

JH Tevis

Ethan Saunders

Akili Calhoun

OLB

Cameron Goode

Orin Patu

Marqez Bimage

ILB

Evan Tattersall

Trey Paster

Nate Rutchena

ILB

Mo Iosefa

Kyle Smith

Femi Oladejo

OLB

Kuony Deng

Braxten Croteau

Ieremia Ieremia

CB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

S

Elijah Hicks

Miles Williams

S

Daniel Scott

Raymond Woodie III

CB

Chigozie Anusiem

Branden Smith

Lu-Magia Hearns OR Kaleb Higgins

NB

Josh Drayden

Collin Gamble

Nothing changed on the defensive depth chart in the aftermath of the Nevada game, as the Bears used 22 of the players listed on the depth chart on defense, with two others (Ray Woodie and Kyle Smith) seeing action on special teams. Cal showed a willingness to rotate more on the defensive line with six different linemen playing. With hotter temperatures in Fort Worth this weekend, they may play more.

Special Teams Depth 
Starter Backup

PK

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

KO

Dario Longhetto

Nico Ramos

P

Jamieson Sheahan

Dario Longhetto

LS

Slater Zellers

Daniel Etter

Holder

Jamieson Sheahan

KR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

PR

Nikko Remigio

Collin Gamble

The special teams depth chart is unchanged from the week prior, as Nikko Remigio was the sole return man on both punts and kicks.

