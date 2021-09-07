Cal Football Depth Chart: TCU

Today, we take a look at Cal's depth chart as the Bears go into the TCU game.

Cal Depth Chart, Offense Starter Backup Third QB Chase Garbers Ryan Glover Zach Johnson RB Damien Moore Christopher Brooks DeCarlos Brooks OR Marcel Dancy WR (X) Trevon Clark Jeremiah Hunter Tommy Christakos WR (F) Nikko Remigio Justin Richard Baker OR Mason Mangum WR (Z) Kekoa Crawford Monroe Young Mavin Anderson OR Aidan Lee TE Jake Tonges Collin Moore Gavin Reinwald LT Will Craig Brayden Rohme LG Ben Coleman Brian Driscoll OR Bastian Swinney C Matt Cindric Brian Driscoll RG McKade Mettauer Everett Johnson RT Valentino Daltoso Brayden Rohme OR Ender Aguilar

No major changes on the depth chart on offense, though a couple ORs were removed at the wide receiver position. Jeremiah Hunter is the clear backup behind Trevon Clark, while Monroe Young is a clear backup behind Kekoa Crawford. There are no other changes besides that for Cal on offense.

Cal Defensive Depth Chart Starter Backup Third Fourth DE Luc Bequette Jaedon Roberts Darius Long Derek Wilkins NG Stanley McKenzie Jaedon Roberts Ricky Correia Gunnar Rask DE JH Tevis Ethan Saunders Akili Calhoun OLB Cameron Goode Orin Patu Marqez Bimage ILB Evan Tattersall Trey Paster Nate Rutchena ILB Mo Iosefa Kyle Smith Femi Oladejo OLB Kuony Deng Braxten Croteau Ieremia Ieremia CB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble S Elijah Hicks Miles Williams S Daniel Scott Raymond Woodie III CB Chigozie Anusiem Branden Smith Lu-Magia Hearns OR Kaleb Higgins NB Josh Drayden Collin Gamble

Nothing changed on the defensive depth chart in the aftermath of the Nevada game, as the Bears used 22 of the players listed on the depth chart on defense, with two others (Ray Woodie and Kyle Smith) seeing action on special teams. Cal showed a willingness to rotate more on the defensive line with six different linemen playing. With hotter temperatures in Fort Worth this weekend, they may play more.

Special Teams Depth Starter Backup PK Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos KO Dario Longhetto Nico Ramos P Jamieson Sheahan Dario Longhetto LS Slater Zellers Daniel Etter Holder Jamieson Sheahan KR Nikko Remigio Collin Gamble PR Nikko Remigio Collin Gamble