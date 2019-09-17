The depth for the Ole Miss game has been released for Saturday, and there aren't too many changes despite injuries and the like.

- Valentino Daltoso is still listed as the starter at left tackle. Justin Wilcox noted that Daltoso practiced with the team on Monday, and would likely be ready to go on Saturday.

- Chris Brown, Cam Goode, and Tevin Paul are all listed in their starting roles. Ben Hawk Schrider is represented on there as well, along with Chinedu Udeogu. Marcel Dancy would be the likeliest to take starting reps if Brown couldn't go, and Braxten Croteau and Ben Moos would likely take over at OLB if all of Goode, Paul, Schrider, and Udeogu can't go.

- The depth chart reflects who has played at certain spots, which is why someone who could see reps but hasn't, like a DeCarlos Brooks, isn't on there.

- Erick Nisich has officially been moved to guard, where he started out at at Cal. Nick Alftin is back at OLB.

- While he didn't return kicks last week, Ashtyn Davis is still listed as the starting return man.

- Devon Modster is still listed as an OR at the QB backup spot, as Chase Garbers will most likely be the starter on the Bears' first play in Oxford.