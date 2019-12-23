Cal Football: Depth Chart Notes for the Redbox Bowl
Cal has released their depth chart for the Redbox Bowl against Illinois, but head coach Justin Wilcox announced that a handful of players will be out for the bowl for 'one reason or another'
Safety Trey Turner, outside linebacker Tevin Paul, wide receiver Jordan Duncan, safety Isaiah Humphries, cornerback Jaylen Martin, defensive back Miles Williams, outside linebacker Myles Jernigan, and outside linebacker Curley Young will miss the game next Monday. Humphries was not eligible this year to play, Martin played in two contests for the Bears this year, Young didn't play, and both Jernigan and Williams were out for the year with upper body injuries.
Of the other three, Duncan had been excused from the team for personal reasons, while Paul and Turner being out is new. Ben Hawk Schrider and Daniel Scott will likely start for the Bears in their absence. Makai Polk or Kekoa Crawofrd will likely get the start at the wide receiver position Duncan vacated.
Crawford and Jeremiah Hawkins are both healthy for the first time in a while, as Crawford hasn't played since the Washington State game, while Hawkins hasn't played since the Oregon State game. Hawkins is listed as one of the kick returners in the absence of Ashtyn Davis, along with DeShawn Collins.
In addition, Elijah Hicks and Cam Bynum are listed as backups to Scott. Hicks was mentioned by Wilcox as someone who could man the safety spot in the bowl game as well.
Of note, this is probably the healthiest the Bears have been all year. Chase Garbers is as healed as he's been from the collarbone break that took away half the season, the entire offensive line has played together over the last handful of games, and both Branden Smith and Evan Tattersall are healthy and ready to play for the Bears.