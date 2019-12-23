Cal has released their depth chart for the Redbox Bowl against Illinois, but head coach Justin Wilcox announced that a handful of players will be out for the bowl for 'one reason or another'

Safety Trey Turner, outside linebacker Tevin Paul, wide receiver Jordan Duncan, safety Isaiah Humphries, cornerback Jaylen Martin, defensive back Miles Williams, outside linebacker Myles Jernigan, and outside linebacker Curley Young will miss the game next Monday. Humphries was not eligible this year to play, Martin played in two contests for the Bears this year, Young didn't play, and both Jernigan and Williams were out for the year with upper body injuries.

Of the other three, Duncan had been excused from the team for personal reasons, while Paul and Turner being out is new. Ben Hawk Schrider and Daniel Scott will likely start for the Bears in their absence. Makai Polk or Kekoa Crawofrd will likely get the start at the wide receiver position Duncan vacated.