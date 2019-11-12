Cal released their depth chart for the USC game Tuesday afternoon, as they prepare for the Joe Roth Memorial game against the Trojans.

- The biggest note comes with the OR at the quarterback spot. Devon Modster, who started three of the last four games, and Chase Garbers, who Modster came in in relief for, are listed as co-starters for the game. Garbers was medically cleared on Monday after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder area.

- There's now an OR at the running back position, backing up Chris Brown. Deshawn Collins and Marcel Dancy are listed with an OR behind him, as Collins has come on in the previosu couple of weeks, while Dancy has had a couple of injuries to deal with.

- Without an OR now are the offensive linemen, as Mike Saffell and Matt Cindric are solid at their spots, with Valentino Daltoso, Jake Curhan, and McKade Mettauer solidified across the line.

- Still an OR situation at wideout, and Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, and Jeremiah Hawkins are all on the injury report. Crawford played the majority of the slot reps against Washington State, despite not being listed there.

- On defense, the song remains the same, with Traveon Beck's health a mystery. Josh Drayden played a week ago, but the Bears are looking to preserve a year of eligibility for him, and he's played in four games already in 2019.

- Ashtyn Davis ended up taking punts last weekend instead of his customary kick return role, as Remigio was out. Deshawn Collins and Jaylinn Hawkins were back for kickoffs, something that may continue.