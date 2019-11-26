With bowl eligibility in hand, a starting quarterback healthy, and an LA trip upcoming, Cal has released their depth chart as a part of the game notes for the week.

- Notable this week is the OR at the QB position that has been looming over the previous month. Chase Garbers cemented himself as the starter Saturday in leading Cal to their first win over Stanford in a decade.

- At running back, Deshawn Collins has supplanted Marcel Dancy as the second running back in, though both saw time in the game against Stanford.

- Kekoa Crawford is the one question mark among the receiver group, who started Jordan Duncan in the slot last week. Nikko Remigio is the likely starter in the slot after his star turn in the Big Game.

- There also aren't any ORs along the offensive line, as the group, aside from some flu related issues, remained unchanged in the Stanford game.

- Defensively, a handful of guys either injured or expected to redshirt have been taken off the depth chart. Evan Tattersall notably is missing from the ILB depth due to his injury in the USC game. Josh Drayden and Craig Woodson are both off the DB positions, due to their impending redshirt years.

- Trey Turner is listed as an OR with Ashtyn Davis, as Davis was sidelined a week ago and Turner started in his place.

- Kick return and punt return both have a handful of ORs, as Collins returned kicks last week and Remigio had punt return duty.