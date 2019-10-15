Cal is back to business after a bye week, and they're back for a homecoming matchup with Oregon State. With that, we're taking a look at Cal's depth, as the Beavers come to town for an 11:30 AM game Saturday.

Cal has some injury concerns that are baked into the depth chart with a host of ORs, particularly on the offensive line. Mike Saffell and Valentino Daltoso are questionable for Saturday's game, and that could be one of the biggest issues for the the Bears.

If Saffell doesn't play, but Daltoso does, Matt Cindric will slide over to center, Daltoso will play left guard, and Henry Bazakas would likely start at left tackle.

If Daltoso doesn't play, but Saffell does, Saffell will start at center, Cindric will stay at left guard, and Bazakas would get the start at left tackle

If both don't play, Cindric would slide to center, Bazakas would slide to left guard, and Brandon Mello would get his first start at left tackle.

Also banged up are Kekoa Crawford, Marcel Dancy, Gavin Reinwald and Nick Alftin. Dancy could've played against Oregon, which means he'll have a chance to be back this week as well. All of the injured players participated in practice Monday per Justin Wilcox.

Tevin Paul was not among those listed, and while he came out of the Oregon game, he's likely to play against the Beavers.

There haven't been any changes on the defensive side of the ball, as the unit as a whole has remained healthy for the most part through the first half of the season.