Cal has released their depth chart Tuesday afternoon, in the wake of the Bears' announcing a 'long-term' injury to Chase Garbers, one which may not keep him out for the year, but one that'll see Devon Modster starting at quarterback for the immediate future.

- As stated on Monday, Modster will be the starter for the Bears, as true freshman Spencer Brasch will be him backup.

- Kekoa Crawford, Traveon Beck, Daniel Scott, and Erick Nisich are all back after their absences last week. Beck is listed as the starter at the nickel spot, while Crawford is listed as an 'OR' with Trevon clark at one of the WR spots. Makai Polk started opposite Jordan Duncan last week.

- On defense, after playing most of last game, Tevin Paul and Cameron Goode ar no longer listed with ORs with their backups. Same goes for Valentino Daltoso, who played every snap on offense. The Arizona State game was the first time all year Cal had all five offensive linemen play every snap.

- Aaron Maldonado makes his first appearance on the depth chart after taking his first reps a week ago.