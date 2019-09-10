Cal has released their depth chart for Saturday's 1:15 PM matchup with the North Texas Mean Green. It's the first matchup of a home and home between the two schools, as the Bears will travel to Denton in 2022.

- Biggest change comes at left tackle, where Valentino Daltoso takes over the spot (as he did in a starting role Saturday. Henry Bazakas will back him up, as he did against UW.

- This also makes McKade Mettauer the clear-cut starter at right guard, where he earned his first career start Saturday

- The OR remains between Devon Modster and Robby Rowell, as Modster didn't dress for the Davis nor UW games (eligibility issues)

- Kekoa Crawford earned his first start at Cal, and that's now reflected on the depth chart

- The defensive depth remains the same, with ORs at DE and NG depending on where Luc Bequette plays to start. Brett Johnson got the start against UW, but the Bears will be playing a spread team in North Texas, one that will put the Bears in nickel defense more frequently

- There's still an OR at punter, as both Steven Coutts and Dario Longhetto punted on Saturday. Coutts has had a leg issue that hasn't helped his kick power. He's still the holder on extra points, in addition to doing more of the short, directional punting.