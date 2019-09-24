With Arizona State coming in on Friday, Cal has released their depth chart for the week.

- For the first time this year, Devon Modster is no longer listed as an 'OR' with Robby Rowell, as he is the clear backup to Chase Garbers.

- Valentino Daltoso (who has been out with injury) is listed as an OR with Henry Bazakas at left tackle. Brandon Mello, who has played in the previous two games, is listed behind them

- Also listed with an OR are Cam Goode, Ben Hawk Schrider and Nick Alftin at one outside linebacker position, and Tevin Paul and Braxten Croteau at another. Paul, Goode, and Schrider were all out last week.

- Christopher Brown Jr. is still listed as the starter at RB, despite being limited against Ole Miss. Traveon Beck and Kekoa Crawford are still listed as starters, despite both being banged up Saturday as well.

- Despite returning to practice last week, Aaron Maldonado is not on the depth chart at this time



