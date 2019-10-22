Cal has released their depth chart for the Saturday night contest in Salt Lake City, as the Bears head out to take on the Utes for the first time since 2016.

Spencer Brasch and Devon Modster are listed as ORs in the depth chart, as Modster went out with an injury late against Oregon State. Brasch, a true freshman, would be making his first start. It would also be the second week in a row Utah faces a true freshman starter, having just faced Jayden Daniels the week prior.

The ORs return on the offensive line, as Mike Saffell is listed as an OR at center with Matthew Cindric, Valentino Daltoso is listed as an OR with Cindric at left guard, and Henry Bazakas listed with Daltoso at left tackle. Daltoso isn't listed on the injury report, so Saffell is the one player that could shift everyone. If Saffell is back, Cindric will move back to left guard and Daltoso will take over at left tackle.

Also on the injury list are Ricky Walker, Jeremiah Hawkins, and Kekoa Crawford, as guys who are week to week. Jordan Duncan, Nikko Remigio, and Trevon Clark have been the main starters there over the past two games.

On defense, nothing has changed, though suspended outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo hasn't been taken off the depth chart. Branden Smith is the likely nickel back if Traveon Beck isn't back for this contest.