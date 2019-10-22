Cal Football: Depth Chart at Utah and Other Game Notes
Cal has released their depth chart for the Saturday night contest in Salt Lake City, as the Bears head out to take on the Utes for the first time since 2016.
Spencer Brasch and Devon Modster are listed as ORs in the depth chart, as Modster went out with an injury late against Oregon State. Brasch, a true freshman, would be making his first start. It would also be the second week in a row Utah faces a true freshman starter, having just faced Jayden Daniels the week prior.
The ORs return on the offensive line, as Mike Saffell is listed as an OR at center with Matthew Cindric, Valentino Daltoso is listed as an OR with Cindric at left guard, and Henry Bazakas listed with Daltoso at left tackle. Daltoso isn't listed on the injury report, so Saffell is the one player that could shift everyone. If Saffell is back, Cindric will move back to left guard and Daltoso will take over at left tackle.
Also on the injury list are Ricky Walker, Jeremiah Hawkins, and Kekoa Crawford, as guys who are week to week. Jordan Duncan, Nikko Remigio, and Trevon Clark have been the main starters there over the past two games.
On defense, nothing has changed, though suspended outside linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo hasn't been taken off the depth chart. Branden Smith is the likely nickel back if Traveon Beck isn't back for this contest.
Other Notes
- Cal is 6-5 versus the Utes all-time, 2-2 since they've been in the same conference, with the Bears taking wins in 2016 and 2011, and losses in 2015 and 2012.
- Cal hasn't played Utah in Justin Wilcox's tenure, though the last time Wilcox coached against the Utes at Cal, it was 2003 and Aaron Rodgers was taking his first major snaps in blue and gold. Wilcox was Cal's linebackers coach at the time.
- Cal ILB Evan Weaver is the nation's leader in tackles (105) and solo tackles (59). He is one tackle away from tying Ron Rivera for fifth on Cal's all-time tackle list, and five away from tying Mike Mohamed for fourth. Weaver is also the only Pac-12 player to have two 20+ tackle games in the last 20 years.
- Cal OLB Cameron Goode is second in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss with 8.5, and 3rd in the conference in sacks, with 4.5
- An interesting continuity stat, Cal has six players on defense that have started 10+ games in a row (Ashytn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins, Cam Bynum, Elijah Hicks, Luc Bequette and Evan Weaver). The offense has one (OL Jake Curhan, who has started every game since the start of the 2017 season).
- Only nine Cal players have played against Utah (Jaylinn Hawkins, Josh Drayden, Trey Turner III, Ashtyn Davis, Jordan Duncan, Alex Netherda, Evan Weaver, Zeandae Johnson and Devon Modster). Modster started against Utah for UCLA in 2017.