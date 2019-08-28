There are three days remaining for Cal before they face UC Davis, and with that, we're taking a look at the game notes for both squads.

Davis Depth Chart

The UC Davis Depth Chart is not really a depth chart. It's a list of names, alphabetized under the positions that they play.

That said, it doesn't take much to know who's starting. Jake Maier and Ulonzo Gilliam have been mentioned several times as FCS award candidates, with Maier nominated for the Walter Payton award (the FCS Heisman). Four offensive linemen return to start from a year ago, as Lamson, Pettek, Parks, and Richardson all have multiple starts under their belt at their respective positions. Will Martin was the starting center heading into 2018 (he went down in the season opener a year ago), and he should be the starter at left guard for game one. Wes Preece and Jared Harrell return as receiving threats and as starters. Darius Livingston and Khris Vaughn have reportedly made jumps in camp, while Carson Crawford is a versatile threat out of the slot. Davis runs a lot of what Cal runs, 11 personnel with shifts, jet sweeps and motion (thanks to RB coach Mark Speckman), stuff to mess with the eyes of the defense.

Defensively, the most telling thing is the absence of sophomore Montell Bland, who was the top returning tackler for Davis. He will not play in this contest. In his stead, Davis will run both odd and even fronts, and they return a few guys who started games a year ago. DL: Roland Ocansey (13 games), Jordan Franklin (13 games), Bryce Rodgers (1 game), Josiah Suani (1 game) LB: Nas Anesi (9 games), Eric Flowers (10 games) DB: Devon King (11 games), Erron Duncan (13 games) This is a defense that put up 37 sacks in 2018 (though they lost their top sack guy in Mason Moe (10.5 sacks)

The only position where there's one player listed? Punt return. Davis, like Cal, will have different kickers for kickoff and place kicking. O'Rourke is the placekicker, Blair is the kickoff specialist. And Whelan is up for FCS Punter of the Year, as he's the program's all time leader in yards per punt. Aloma will handle long snapping duties, while both Perryman and Tehran Thomas will be back deep for kickoffs.

Other Game Notes