On the final edition of the Cal football countdown, I'm doing something a little different today. The countdown started for me as a way to get into a habit of writing everyday, to spotlight players that are going to be important for Cal this year, and if we're being honest, a way to create content.

I'm proud to say that between myself and the esteemed Nam Le, we wrote over 100 pieces for this countdown, ranging from player spotlights, what-if scenarios, coach interviews, practice video, game retrospectives and a whole bunch of other stuff. I'm still amazed that people read anything I write, and all I can say is thank you for reading. We're never doing this again (maybe a 50 day countdown, or a month, but not 100 days).



Anyhow, with tomorrow starting off the season, here's a handful of predictions for the season that I've been stockpiling for a moment like this:

1. Nikko Remigio will lead the team in receptions

I wrote about the former Mater Dei standout yesterday and how he's ready to make the leap. Remigio's comfort level with Chase Garbers and in Cal's offense in particular was one of the biggest things that stood out during fall camp. Remigio gets it in a similar way to how Kanawai Noa got it, he can get open in the slot and has great hands. On a team full of guys with great work ethics, his stands out, along with the DBs.

2. Cal will continue their streak of beating a top 15 team

Last year it was Washington. The year before that it was Washington State. In 2016, it was Texas, who was not back (they might be now). The biggest change that Justin Wilcox has brought to the table is that, aside from the UCLA game a year ago and the Washington game in 2017, is that Cal is in every game, with a chance to win. Week two in Seattle might be the best opportunity to continue this streak.

3. Cam Goode plays a full season

Goode might be Cal's top defender when healthy. I certainly thought so coming out of fall camp 2018, but Goode had three quarters (and six points) before he left with a season ending foot issue. Goode only played nine game in 2017 before going down for the final three.

Now Goode, a redshirt junior who is up to 235 lbs, looks more physically ready for the year than ever. At what defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter calls the 'glory position,' Goode should play a role in making the Cal defense more effective against the run.

4. Five true freshmen will not redshirt

Cal had five true freshmen who didn't redshirt in 2018 (Remigio, Joey Ogunbanjo, Christopher Brown Jr., Will Craig, and Aaron Maldonado). That number seems like it will hold in 2019, unless something goes horribly wrong.

Brett Johnson, Makai Polk, Braxten Croteau, Craig Woodson and McKade Mettauer are the five guys who will likely not redshirt, based on their fall camp performances and where they stand on the depth chart. Johnson and Polk are firmly in the rotation, as is Croteau to a lesser extent. Woodson's athleticism has shown out, and he could be a solid special teams player in year one. Mettauer's the most physically ready true freshman offensive lineman Cal's had in a long time.

5. Cal will win a game based on knowledge of the rulebook

During the Cheez-It Bowl, Ashtyn Davis showed his knowledge of the rulebook. As the opening kickoff came in close to the sideline, Davis established himself as out-of-bounds, then grabbed the ball, which moved the ball up to the 35 yard line, as if the ball were kicked out of bounds. Multiple players on the sideline knew this as well.

This is something Cal does in the offseason, making sure their guys know some of the most obscure rules of football. With all the ways that Cal has won games in strange fashion (missed extra points and chip shot FGs, linebacker pick sixes, getting bailed out on dropping the ball before the end zone, stalling for time by rolling out then taking a knee), this year may see a new way which will confuse fans in attendance, but send the Bears home victorious.