Welcome back to the second of our "two a days". This time, we're looking the skill players, a group whose state we can charitably described as unproven and untested. As with QB, the ceiling of this team will be set by how much -- or if -- they exceed the production from the injury ridden and inconsistency of last year's group. With Patrick Laird, Kanawai Noa, and Vic Wharton all gone, the targets will be there.

Who wants them, and who can do something with them are what camp is designed to answer.

Cal Rivals' Projected Depth Chart (pre-camp, subject to change based on upcoming practices)

RB:

Chris Brown -- It's really unfortunate that Chris Brown had an ankle injury in the spring game, because if he hadn't, Cal fans would probably be more excited to see the big Tonka Trunk (Torre Becton's words, not mine), and one of our picks for players with the longest term potential (Trace Travers' words; also not mine). This fall for Brown will just be about remaining healthy, maintaining his lead in the race for RB1 -- which he gained 10 pounds in preparation for -- and hopefully showing a bit more development in the pass game too, if only to make Garbers'/Modster's life a bit easier.

Marcel Dancy/Deshawn Collins -- The two JUCO guys should see playing time in some capacity. Dancy was impressive and decisive in limited action last year, then followed it up with some strong play in the Spring Game; Collins offers the team some options in the slot, where Laird lined up on occasion.

DeCarlos Brooks -- We think true freshman Brooks could make some noise and bite into the carries share, but at least to start camp, this is where to slot him safely.

Alex Netherda -- Trace: He should be in the thick of things, based on his experience, his pass catching ability, and willingness to bang around inside and get yardage. The four main runners that aren't Brown should make up a bit of a committee at the position going forward.

Outside WR (Z):

Jordan Duncan - He wasn't healthy enough to show it the entire year, but at enough moments last season, Duncan flashed the consistency required of a #1 receiver, and now as the veteran remaining, this is his chance to get the corresponding touches.

Cam Bynum on Duncan:

"Jordan Duncan, I’m going against him and I try to get as much work against him, because he’s made really big strides this offseason with his speed and releases."

Monroe Young - Fresh off redshirt, has had his chance to acclimate to the rigors of FBS ball -- not a small leap -- and intriguing tape. You have all the ingredients for a breakout guy here.

Ben Skinner/Ricky Walker - Trace Two walk-ons that impressed in the spring (Walker even started the USC game a year ago) and should be in competition for a handful of reps. Walker's the speedier of the two, while Skinner is the bigger-framed guy and a technical route runner.

Slot:

Nikko Remigio -- Looked like he was an emerging threat in the spring game. Thinking that continues.

Cam Bynum on Remigio:

"He’s stealing the show in 7 on 7s in the player run practices. He’s probably Chase’s favorite target right now. We make jokes about it, how he’s getting every single reception, but he’s running great routes, crisp routes to make every single reception. Working out with coach Becton, he’s a dog, he’s vocal, he’s trying to get people to come along and do better. He’s taking the receivers as his own, as a young guy, that’s a testament to who he is."

Jeremiah Hawkins -- I'm gonna just keep banging the drum here for Hawkins to get manufactured touches in some form, because out of the names here, he's the best threat to make something happen with the ball.

Tight end:

Mac Castles - We've written enough about McCallan Castles at this point (link to day 82 post), so you have to know by now how important he'll be to this offense, and if you don't, I'll spare myself from typing it all over again with this excerpt:

"...any “multiple” offense – like the one we claim we want to be -- can’t truly be that without personnel who can play effectively toward the threat of run and pass. When Malik McMorris came in, it was a signal that Cal would either run the ball, or have a reduced threat in the pass (occasional dump off to him in the flat notwithstanding) game, and Ian Bunting was a serviceable receiver in his time here, but not as much of a matchup issue that Castles could be. Even the best tight end type of the modern era – Stephen Anderson – didn’t present the deep possibilities and run after catch potential that Castles came to Cal with.

It may not all come together this year, which would be his first full playing time, but a lot of the offense’s potential improvement, if there is to be any, will come on from whatever Castles can give over the 24 catch, 270 yard season the TEs combined for in 2018."

Gavin Reinwald - Should end up splitting at least some snaps with Castles, since we tend go to 2 TE from time to time, and Malik McMorris is no longer around to play the H-Back role.

Wilcox on Reinwald:

"With Reinwald, does he evolve into that H-back, mover guy? Because that's his body type. Gavin can catch the ball, the first game we put him in, he made one like this (extends arm). He could really help us if he can grow into that H-back, off the ball, block, go out in a route guy."

Collin Moore - Trace - Moore is someone under the radar, who Justin Wilcox has called the best C-gap blocker on the team, but is also someone that Wilcox tried to nudge toward a medical retirement, at least after two knee surgeries at his original QB position.

Wilcox on Moore:

"Moore will not take no for an answer, he'll go as far as he can to try to do something. How far that is, I'm not sure yet. He's the best C-Gap blocker on the team now. He's got his weight to 250-ish, and I would not be the least bit surprised if he helps us in that role. He hasn't played, but two years ago, I basically tried to get him to quit, not because I didn't like him, but because he had significant surgeries, knee injuries, he was a quarterback. I brought him in and said

"Collin, I love you man, you're not going to play quarterback here. You've had two knee injuries, be around the team, we'll find a role for you,' he's just like,

'no way, can I play tight end?'

'are you sure?'

'Let me play tight end, let me try it.'

So he's that determined.

Elijah Mojarro - And sure, the Bears graduated McMorris, but also Ray Hudson, Kyle Wells, Jake Ashton and Ian Bunting to boot. The entire TE depth chart has been emptied, which is why the 2020 class is so large at that position -- and for Mojarro, it could also mean he plays too, even if it's just in a special teams capacity.

Outside:

Kekoa Crawford/Trevon Clark/Makai Polk - We've lumped all three of Crawford, Clark and Polk at this spot because the non Duncan starter is still fairly murky, and fall camp will be the time at which this battle resolves itself. Theoretically, Monroe Young could become the starter here too. Trace, your prediction on how it all shakes out?

Trace: I think Duncan and Clark end up the starters on the outside, as Clark is the big-bodied receiver they've been missing. Reports on Nikko Remigio have been glowing this offseason, so he's the slot starter. I see Castles playing a whole lot at TE, it's just how much do they use him in line.

Polk is someone who came up a lot during media day. Bynum pulled his name out as a guy that's made strides as well. This group is a big question mark at the end of the day, but Friday will be our first glimpse at any improvement.