Cal Football Countdown: Fall Camp Preview, DBs
And finally, we have the Takers.
|Corner
|Safety
|Safety
|Corner
|Nickel
|
Cam Bynum
|
Jaylinn Hawkins
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Elijah Hicks
|
Traveon Beck
With the help of Gerald Alexander, Justin Wilcox, and Tim DeRuyter, a consensus four star, a couple of three star prospects, and a walk-on have formed the best Cal secondary in almost ever. There are decent odds are all five will walk out together too -- only Bynum and Hicks have eligibility remaining for 2020, and Bynum was already considering the NFL last year -- so if this is to be the last run of the OG Takers, let it be glorious, chaotic for opposing offenses, and most importantly, healthy.
If we're searching for signs of improvement from this front five, look more on an individual level: Cam Bynum has had struggles against bigger receivers each of the last two seasons and can show off his new added weight on the edge, while Jaylinn Hawkins could put some more slot coverage reps on tape for the pros. Traveon Beck has been underrated both by the conference and nationally all offseason, but plays like he's twice his size on all the snaps already. What happens when you add another chip on his shoulder to that?
Fall camp, like spring ball, will be about watching these guys.
|Corner
|Safety
|Safety
|Corner
|Nickel
|
Chigozie Anusiem
|
Trey Turner
|
Daniel Scott
|
Josh Drayden
|
Deon White
|
Jaylen Martin
|
Isaiah Humphries
|
Miles Williams/Craig Woodson
|
Branden Smith
They may not get a ton of reps this season, but the staff would really like to see signs that Chigozie Anusiem and Branden Smith could take over for Bynum and Hicks, for example -- the way we've already seen Isaiah Humphries and Daniel Scott. That latter duo was so impressive that it's almost universally agreed upon they'll be the next starting safeties.
Trace's Notes -
Don't sleep on both Drayden and Turner here. Both experienced guys who've started/played extended roles over the past handful of seasons. Drayden could make an argument for being the fastest among the defensive backs, while Turner came in against Oregon State a year ago, after Jaylinn Hawkins got ejected for targeting, and wreaked havoc.
White at that 'big nickel' spot is intriguing, he played safety at College of San Mateo, so it's a fun fit.
Bynum noted during media day that Anusiem has essentially been his shadow this offseason, so after spring ball where he got dinged up, expect Chigi to make a jump in fall camp. He's got some great tools for the cornerback position, with his length and speed.