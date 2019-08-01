With the help of Gerald Alexander, Justin Wilcox, and Tim DeRuyter, a consensus four star, a couple of three star prospects, and a walk-on have formed the best Cal secondary in almost ever. There are decent odds are all five will walk out together too -- only Bynum and Hicks have eligibility remaining for 2020, and Bynum was already considering the NFL last year -- so if this is to be the last run of the OG Takers, let it be glorious, chaotic for opposing offenses, and most importantly, healthy.

If we're searching for signs of improvement from this front five, look more on an individual level: Cam Bynum has had struggles against bigger receivers each of the last two seasons and can show off his new added weight on the edge, while Jaylinn Hawkins could put some more slot coverage reps on tape for the pros. Traveon Beck has been underrated both by the conference and nationally all offseason, but plays like he's twice his size on all the snaps already. What happens when you add another chip on his shoulder to that?

Fall camp, like spring ball, will be about watching these guys.