We're continuing the Cal football countdown with a look at three way-to-early offensive statistical predictions about Cal's 2019 season, with 80 days left until Cal kicks off against UC Davis.

Remigio's 2018 receiving stats: 11 receptions for 62 yards

Remigio's first season saw him getting action relatively early as a true freshman, as he took over the punt returner job four games in, and started a handful of games as the season went on. The numbers admittedly aren't great, as he finished eighth on the team in receptions.

Reasons why he will:

- Patrick Laird is gone, and he led the team in receptions a year ago. The guys replacing him, in Chris Brown, Marcel Dancy and Deshawn Collins, likely won't be relied on as heavily in that department, opening up more opportunities

- Remigio's likely to garner plenty of playing time, drawing from his consistency in practice, workouts, and in his route running. He's one of the sharpest, if not the sharpest, route runners on the team

- It's a small sample size, but Remigio led the team in catches during the spring game

- Catching quick passes in space is one of Remigio's strengths, something Cal is looking to do more of in 2019.