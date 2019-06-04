Another day, another piece of the countdown, marching onward to the opener against UC Davis. Today, we look at Utah, who Cal hasn't played since a 28-23 win over the Utes in 2016.

Spring Indicator #1: Still loaD-ed

Per a count by the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utes lost four key defensive starters -- two to the NFL (Marquise Blair and Cody Barton, who were drafted in the second and third round, respectively) and two more as undrafted free agents (Chase Hansen and Corrion Ballard), but tis merely a flesh wound. They still have five guys returning who made All-Pac 12 or honorable mention last year, including lockdown corner Jaylon Johnson, the impeccably named Javelin Guidry, Leki Fotu, Julian Blackmon, and lineman Bradlee Anae, and all five are joined by John Penisini on Athlon's All-Preseason Pac-12.

So, what am I saying?

Well, one, that points will, perhaps unsurprisingly, be at a premium in this one. This team won the South, was 10th in YPP last year and 16th in the country by scoring defense -- categories Cal ranked 9th and 22nd in, respectively -- and most of the unit that produced those numbers will be back.

And two, the few holes made by departing players aren't necessarily being entrusted to rookies. The race to fill Barton and Hansen's linebacker spots will be between sophomore Devin Lloyd, who the Utah staff is raving about this spring, senior Francis Bernard, who played extensively down the stretch in 2018, and Penn State graduate transfer Manny Bowen. And in the back end, where the Utes will be replacing both safeties, one spot projects to be filled by converted cornerback Blackmon -- he of already All-Pac 12 talent -- and the other by senior Terrell Burgess, who has played some in the past.

Former five star recruit Mique Juarez is also on his way in this summer, part of an arriving class of four grad transfers.

Spring Indicator #2: Huntley?

If you went up and down the list of top Pac-12 quarterbacks right now, who are you taking after Herbert?

Do you like Khalil Tate, the on again, off again phenom? Do you like JT Daniels, the phenom yet to arrive? Do you like Jacob Eason's five-star pedigree? Do you like it less after reading the spring reports out of Washington? Or, god forbid, the steady nature of KJ Costello?

Yeah, it's not a bright time out West, as far as QBs goes, and Huntley, who missed the last few games of 2018 with an injury, is probably one of the well known commodities because of it. The Utah defense is stout enough, but how far they go rests largely on his shoulders. Though backup Jason Shelley led Utah to three late wins and the Pac-12 Championship Game, there is no quarterback controversy here. It's Huntley who's listed as QB1 in the April media Guide and Huntley who won the spring game with a crisp 8 of 9, 158 yard effort, in just over a half of play.

We've noted before the similarities between Utah and Cal, stylistically, right down to their offense being the x-factors in determining season success. Right now, the Utes appear to have the slight edge, as Garbers looks improved, but not to the degree Huntley's performed in reports.

Spring Projection: Toss-up (leaning loss, due to road environment)