We're continuing our march to the UC Davis game with a look at a team that hopes to be on the rise in 2019, the Oregon State Beavers.

2018 Record: 2-10 (1-8)

Returning Standouts: QB Jake Luton, WR Isaiah Hodgins, S David Morris, RB Jermar Jefferson

Intriguing Additions: QB Tristan Gebbia, WR Tyjon Lindsay, OLB Addison Gumbs, OL Nathan Eldridge

Oregon State, under first year head coach Jonathan Smith, had a 2018 that's forgettable aside from a 28 point rally against Colorado. They had issues abound, from quarterback injuries and a roster not left up to snuff thanks to Gary Andersen's mismanagement. Cal dropped the Beavers in a 49-7 contest a year ago, led by Patrick Laird's best game of 2018 (241 all-purpose yards, 3 TDs) and nine sacks by a game Cal defense.

Luton was not healthy for that game, but did make his return against Colorado to lead the victory, and the 6'7" 230 lb QB is back for a sixth year of eligibility.

Spring Indicator #1: Productivity Back at Skill Positions

In addition to Luton, the Beavers bring back a ton of players who have been productive in the past, including freshman All-American RB Jermar Jefferson, two solid receivers in Hodgins and Trevon Bradford, and a senior tight end in Noah Togiai.

The issue may be more up-front for the Beavers, where four starting offensive linemen graduated. They return a talented piece in Gus Lavaka, an experienced guy in Blake Brandel and add a plug and play guy in Nathan Eldridge, but it's a group that doesn't have experience at this point.

Spring Indicator #2: Transfers

The Lincoln to Corvallis pipeline via Mike Riley was joked about, but it brought an influx of talent in via Gebbia, Lindsey, and linebacker Avery Roberts. It also caused coach Scott Frost to put Oregon State on a list of schools transfer RB Greg Bell couldn't move to.

Oregon State also added Oklahoma transfer OLB Addison Gumbs (off an ACL tear in Norman) and Arizona grad transfer Eldridge to shore up their respective positions. With a defense that needs all the help it can get to improve from 2018, Roberts and Gumbs are two guys who can help Tim Tibesar's unit. In addition, Lindsey adds a quick slot threat and Gebbia gives the Beavers a ready-made starter for 2020 and beyond.

Spring Indicator #3: Defense Will Have to Prove Itself

There are a handful of standouts returning for the Beavers in 2019. Bay Area native Isaac Hodgins reportedly had a strong spring. David Morris should be back from injury. Nose guard Elu Aydon occupies space as well as anyone on Cal's schedule this year. But proving it is another matter.

Tibesar coached under Justin Wilcox in 2016, and the OSU defense runs similarly personnel-wise to the Bears. If guys like Gumbs can be healthy, youngsters like Matthew Tago can make leaps at the OLB spot, and the DB room steps up under Blue Adams, this could be a much improved unit.