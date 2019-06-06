Today we continue the Cal Football Countdown, which has 86 days until the 2019 season, with a look at another Pac-12 North rival in the Washington State Cougars.

2018 Record: 11-2

Key Losses: QB Gardner Minshew, OL Andre Dillard, RB James Williams, RB Jamal Morrow, LB Peyton Pelluer, DL Logan Tago

Key Additions: QB Gage Gubrud, DB Bryce Beekman

Key Returners: RB Max Borghi, LB Jahad Woods, S Jalen Thompson, WR Dezmon Patmon, WR Davontavean Martin

Mike Leach, the Pirate, adjunct professor, and guy who gets flipped off in LA traffic, put together another year of excellence in 2018. Behind Minshew's excellent play, a defense that managed to build off a strong 2017, and a trio of productive running backs, Washington State had an 11 win season, finishing up with a victory over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.

The Air Raid is still in full force in Spokane going into 2019. Cal held the Cougars to their second lowest point total in 2018, and they'll have the Cougars at home this year (the site of the Friday the 13th Smoke Bowl, a 37-3 Cal win over an undefeated Wazzu). The Cougars do return plenty of weapons, as Leach's squad looks to put together another solid year.

Indicator #1: Who's Playing QB?

This seemed a bit like a no brainer when it was announced that former Eastern Washington QB Gage Gubrud would be making his way down highway 195 to Pullman. Gubrud then hurt his ankle early in spring ball, leaving the door open for a challenge from seniors Anthony Gordon and Trey Tinsley.

If healthy, Gubrud gives the Cougs a running threat at QB, a change from Minshew, Luke Falk, and Connor Halliday before him. It's going to be an uphill battle for Beau Baldwin's former QB.

Indicator #2: Plug and Play

Luckily for whoever assumes the starting QB role in Pullman, they've got plenty around them to have success. While Dillard went to the Eagles in the first round of the NFL draft, Washington State's other four starting offensive linemen return. Max Borghi is one of the best pass catching RBs in college football. Patmon, Martin, Renard Bell, and Jamire Calvin all return to catch passes. Leach has done well in setting his guys up for success.

Indicator #3: Strong in the Defensive Backfield

Washington State does have some solid names among their front seven, including LB Jahad Woods and NG (and former freshman all-American) Lamonte McDougal, but the DB room is where the strength of Tracy Claeys defense lies.

That includes returning standouts Skyler Thomas (moved from safety to nickel DB) and Jalen Thompson, both guys who proved their tackling ability a year ago (76 and 67 tackles respectively). Returning as well is interception leader Marcus Strong (who had 3 interceptions). Thomas notably had the backbreaking INT off Brandon McIlwain in the Cal loss in Pullman a year ago.

Washington State does have to replace talent up front, but that's something Claeys did an excellent job of in 2018, having to replace Hercules Mata'afa then. The former Minnesota head coach deserves a ton of respect for what he's done in taking over for Alex Grinch.