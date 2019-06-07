Maybe those latest moves are signs of a Trojan program stabilizing a bit, and the program's respective ability to sell that message. Lord knows they could need it, after Clay Helton stumbled to a 5-7 record, missing bowl eligibility in a fashion disappointing enough for many to speculate openly about his job security. This much is clear -- the wave of bad news, topped off with the embarrassing loss of Kliff Kingsbury, has likely already crested, and the Trojans are starting their conquest in the south again.

But when the transfer portal opens a way out, it also leaves open a way home -- and as a result, both Jones and Fink announced they would be staying in Los Angeles for another season. They weren't the only transfers of note, either -- the Trojans managed to bolster the offensive line with Drew Richmond, formerly of the Tennessee Volunteers, but more importantly, they snagged (and re-snagged) Bru McCoy and Chris Steele, bolstering a recruiting class that already ranked 19th in the country. What was a down year for them, most other schools would call a decade-long highlight. (Sigh)

Two Trojans had already left for Illinois, and Matt Fink was on his way out the door to join them. So was Velus Jones.

Spring Indicator #2: Graham Harrell's bunch

So, while Kingsbury won't be the offensive coordinator at USC, Graham Harrell will be his own version of the same sort of modern, simple, spread-tempo, Air Raid attack (with a bit more running than Leach's variant), hoping to supercharge an offense that averaged 5.78 yards per play (63rd in the country), and 26 points per game (91st in the country). That attempt starts with selecting between young JT Daniels, who will be entering his sophomore season, freshman QB Kedon Slovis, or Matt Fink. Daniels, who many feel like will eventually win the job, was one of the most heralded QB recruits in recent memory and has reportedly been struggling with some of the speed of the offense, at least as of spring ball.

Whoever it is, they won't have a lack of targets to throw to, since Harrell is blessed with a talented group of receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns, and Michael Pittman, all of whom caught 55 passes a year ago. Considering the Air Raid is often in a 3+ WR base set, it'll be pretty difficult for most secondaries to have enough good DBs to handle them all, although I can't think of any teams USC might play that meets that qualification at all. Not a one.

The public got their look at the new SC offense earlier in April, and reports noted that the offense -- still developing those crucial reps -- shown that day were largely devoid of highlights from Daniels and company, opting to throw the ball short and quick to playmakers. 230 pound running back Markese Stepp did have a long touchdown run, though, and it seems he will be in the mix for playing time alongside Vavae Malapeai and Stephen Carr.

Spring Indicator #3: Injuries

Most of the news on this side of the ball involved a hurt secondary -- they had only four scholarship cornerbacks available (one of whom was limited frmo contact), and then had to contend with Talanoa Hufanga's collarbone surgery, as well as Max Williams' ongoing recovery for an ACL tear. We likely won't get a better sense of where the Trojans are until fall, when more of the presumed starters get to return. One player who did leave an impression on defense, though, was freshman defensive lineman Drake Jackson, who Helton compared to Leonard Williams, and the team is very high on Palaie Gaoteote as the replacement for Cam Smith. Worries remain about a consistent pass rush, at the moment.

Spring Projection: Toss-up (leaning win; I am on the record as predicting Clay Helton will not be the coach when Cal plays them.)