The story behind McCallan Castles’ name has always somewhat disappointed me –only because it steps on my ongoing joke that it is a moniker fit for the front of a country club.

The real source for his name is the famous whiskey distillery, that one that produces the high end stuff you want to uncork only in a big moment.

I suppose that this season is as good as any for him.

Today’s profile is on Castles simply because this is that moment -- Ray Hudson, Kyle Wells, and Ian Bunting are all gone from the depth chart at tight end, and beloved wildcard Malik McMorris has also departed, so the middle of the field is open to him. That means Health willing, Castles will be on the field in every 12 personnel set (2TE), and the first selection off the board for 11 personnel too. Playing time and opportunity will be there.

When Castles first signed with Cal, we noted his immense potential as a converted receiver, highlighting specifically his speed and athleticism after the catch, at a size and position where Cal has rarely ever gotten those traits. We also noted that he was not as ready to play yet simply due to the size he had to gain.

Well, he’s had two seasons now and he’s up to around 235 lbs (at the end of spring, likely bigger as Torre Becton puts him through his paces during the summer workout sessions).

Here’s Trace with how Castles did this early practices, before the 2 catch, 25 yard performance in the spring game (one of which, up the left sideline, showed the extra dimension he could add):

T: Castles was the guy running with the first team all spring (aside from a few practices he sat out due to an injury), and he added a couple elements throughout the spring. The first is the big one, he's a big dude who can make contested catches over the middle. The second is that he's improving as a blocker, and he's capable of making the needed reach blocks and seal blocks to help in the run game. He's not the best among the group as a C-gap blocker (Collin Moore gets that honor), but he's done well enough that it'll keep him on the field.

We’ve highlighted Castles as a key to this season, mostly because any “multiple” offense – like the one we claim we want to be -- can’t truly be that without personnel who can play effectively toward the threat of run and pass. When Malik McMorris came in, it was a signal that Cal would either run the ball, or have a reduced threat in the pass (occasional dump off to him in the flat notwithstanding) game, and Ian Bunting was a serviceable receiver in his time here, but not as much of a matchup issue that Castles could be. Even the best tight end type of the modern era – Stephen Anderson – didn’t present the deep possibilities and run after catch potential that Castles came to Cal with.

It may not all come together this year, which would be his first full playing time, but a lot of the offense’s potential improvement, if there is to be any, will come on from whatever Castles can give over the 24 catch, 270 yard season the TEs combined for in 2018.