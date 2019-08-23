That's what they did during fall camp, and while there's a possibility that neither goes beyond the four-game threshold for redshirting in 2019, both have showed some flashes of the players they can be for the Bears in the future.

"When we were going through the recruiting process," Brasch added, "I was already committed, he was coming up and taking visits. I was telling him ‘think about it, we could be playing football again together.’"

Brasch invoked that experience to recruit his former teammate to Berkeley, as the two committed to Cal within a month of each other in 2018.

"I’ve known Spencer since 7th grade," Brooks noted, "We played on the same club team, it’s cool because I’ve known Spencer and to see him progress into the person he is, he was a safety in 7th and 8th grade, along with quarterback, now to see his talents on full display is really cool."

During both Tuesday scrimmages during fall camp, numbers 13 and 25 had a handful of plays next to each other. This is far from the first time QB Spencer Brasch and RB DeCarlos Brooks have played together.

There's obviously the football-related accolades that drew Charlie Ragle and company to recruiting Brasch, Brooks, and the four other Arizona high school football stars from the 2019 class that now call Berkeley home. Brasch had a year of starting experience under his belt for Higley and Brooks had run for over 1200 yards as a junior backup when both guys were offered, but Ragle noted that he talked to a ton of people around the two of them to see if they had the all important fit.

"You set football aside, and the first thing that popped up was the kind of guys they were," Ragle said, "when you started asking around, whether it be the principal at Higley, or I knew a lot of guys at Chandler that outside of football talked about DeCarlos. The kind of kids that they are was the first thing that you saw. Then (it was) how they approach the game, their diligence and work ethic, both of them are good students, both of those things outside of football pop up, because that stuff translates."

Both Brooks and Brasch are on the same wave-length now at Cal, each of them taking a class over the summer (Brooks took an ethnic studies course, Brasch took a psychology course, along with a leadership seminar), and both said the exact same thing about making the transition to Cal.

"Time management, that’s been the biggest thing," Brooks said "categorizing, prioritizing everything, that’s probably been the toughest thing."

"Time management has been huge between classes," Brasch added, "football and trying to find where to put myself with all this different stuff. That’s just one big thing, but it’s been great meeting a bunch of new people, it’s like a whole new family."

This camp period, especially the scrimmage this Tuesday, was a chance for the two to show some of the prodigious athletic gifts that made them coveted prospects. In a scrimmage of mostly 2s and 3s, Brasch went 12-14 for 141 yards and 2 TDs, while Brooks led the running backs with 6 carries for 34 yards. Ragle tried to describe Brasch's arm strength, which was on display on a 25 yard touchdown to McCallan Castles.

"You watch Spencer throw the ball, and it’s different, that thing comes out like ‘zzzt’, that’s what it sounds like, it’s so fast, the rotation," Ragle said, "As a staff, we’ve watched a few and went ‘WOOF,’ a couple days ago, he hit Collin (Moore) over here in the middle, that thing went ‘DOOMPH,’ it was like ‘wooooph,’ it’s different, you know it when you see it for sure. He’s a freshman, he’s getting better obviously, he needs to get a bit bigger, bit stronger."

Brooks already looks the part of a college running back, and he busted through the line near the end of Tuesday's practice for a 17 yard run, showing some of the skill that made him the 6A Arizona player of the year. It's the details that could get Brooks some early playing time, despite being in a veteran room at running back.

"He’s gonna get a little bigger, a little stronger," Ragle said, "but you can see from him that he’s a hard worker, he cares, he’s always in tune with the practice, talked about the details. You always see him studying and really paying attention in practice, it matters to him. It’s only a matter of time to where those guys are going to be good players for us."

Right now, neither Brasch nor Brooks is going to start at the beginning of the year. Both could and probably should see reps against UC Davis if the game gets to a certain point, but the expectation is for them both to redshirt. Potential is a dangerous word, at least to Justin Wilcox, and these guys haven't done anything yet, but both have done enough in fall camp to show that they could be players for the Bears in years to come, and could bring Arizona HS football to the forefront.

"Knowing all these people (on Cal's roster), seeing them flourish in college," Brooks said, "it’s putting AZ on the map."