Cal Football Countdown: 79 Days, Three Way-Too-Early Predictions, Defense
We're continuing our 100 day countdown to Cal football, and with 79 days remaining, we're touching on three way-too-early predictions for the 2019 season, this time on the defense.
Tevin Paul leads the team in TFLs Again
Paul, after moving to a hybrid OLB/DE position in week two, ended up tying for the team lead in tackles for loss with 11, tying with Jordan Kunaszyk. Paul spent all spring continuing to work at the outside linebacker spot, and now has another year under his belt there.
Reasons Why This Happens
- There were a couple TFLs/sacks that Paul missed last year that he should be able to complete in 2019 (including one on JT Daniels that Luc Bequette ended up finishing). Clean up the missed layups, and that's a couple more to add on.
- Continuity at the position should help. It's a change going from a career of playing with a hand down in the dirt to a two-point stance, so another year should help in what Tim DeRuyter calls 'the glory position'
- With Cam Goode back on the other side and fully healthy, that opens up opportunities for Paul, as long as Goode can reestablish himself as a threat.
A Cal Player hits Double Digit Sack totals
This hasn't happened for a while. The last time it did, it was Zach Follett in 2008. Year three in Tim DeRuyter's defense seems like the idea time for it to happen.
Reasons why this happens:
- A fully healthy Cam Goode, a senior Evan Weaver, a newcomer in Kuony Deng who can rush the passer well, and more experience in between with Luc Bequette, Zeandae Johnson, and Tevin Paul being healthy and productive.
- Goode, when healthy, is a legit 4.5 40 guy, and now he's 235 lbs. He's big enough to take on some of the bigger and stronger left tackles in the conference. He'd be the pick to hit double digits.
- A secondary that should make quarterbacks second guess their reads and make QBs hold the ball a split-second longer.
Cal allows slightly less in yards per play in 2019
This is something admittedly difficult to do, as the 4.6 yards per play Cal allowed in 2018 was down from 5.7 the year before, and ranked among the lowest allowed on a per play basis in college football.
Reasons Why this Happens:
- It's the third year in the system for 10 out of the 11 projected starters on the defense (Kuony Deng is the only one to not be), with 6 of those having started games over the last three seasons.
- Confidence on defense is at an all-time high, especially in the secondary to lock down on wideouts, and the past two years has seen that confidence translate into results
- The defense in general is designed to limit explosive plays and to keep everything in front of them. A year more of experience and development seems likely to improve the ability to do just that.