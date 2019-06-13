We're continuing our 100 day countdown to Cal football, and with 79 days remaining, we're touching on three way-too-early predictions for the 2019 season, this time on the defense.

Paul, after moving to a hybrid OLB/DE position in week two, ended up tying for the team lead in tackles for loss with 11, tying with Jordan Kunaszyk. Paul spent all spring continuing to work at the outside linebacker spot, and now has another year under his belt there.

Reasons Why This Happens

- There were a couple TFLs/sacks that Paul missed last year that he should be able to complete in 2019 (including one on JT Daniels that Luc Bequette ended up finishing). Clean up the missed layups, and that's a couple more to add on.

- Continuity at the position should help. It's a change going from a career of playing with a hand down in the dirt to a two-point stance, so another year should help in what Tim DeRuyter calls 'the glory position'

- With Cam Goode back on the other side and fully healthy, that opens up opportunities for Paul, as long as Goode can reestablish himself as a threat.