News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 16:44:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Football Countdown: 78 Days, Golden Bear Mailbag, June 14th

Tsaealbssfhy3hrpndyc
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

This edition of the Cal Football Countdown comes to us in the form of the Golden Bear Mailbag. Today, we're taking a closer look at some questions about recruiting, considering the number of commits the Bears have taken this month.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}