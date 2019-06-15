This article idea started with a PFF graphic on allowed pressures among returning Pac-12 interior linemen. Mike Saffell, despite only playing in six games a year ago, allowed 4 total pressures in 266 pass blocking reps, which makes him the leader among returning players in the Pac-12

We're continuing our Cal Football Countdown, with 77 days left until the 2019 season, with a look at some of the more fun Pro Football Focus numbers surrounding the returning members of this Cal team from 2018.

Cal's Michael Saffell allowed the lowest rate of pressure on his pass-blocking snaps last season in the Pac-12. pic.twitter.com/9i3Imr5kB2

That kicked off a whole host of other fun numbers for the Bears on both sides of the ball through PFF, numbers that in some cases fell through the cracks, or were otherwise celebrated.

Some of the more noted ones:

- Jaylinn Hawkins allowed four receptions on 14 targets, with six interceptions, which gives quarterbacks a 2.7 passer rating when targeting him. As a reminder, an incomplete pass on every down would give a quarterback a 39.6 passer rating.

- Traveon Beck allowed less than 4 yards per target, the best in the Pac-12 among slot corners (next best was Utah's Javelin Guidry at 6.15)

- Evan Weaver's 74 defensive stops are the most of any linebacker returning in the Pac-12 conference

- Luc Bequette's 32 defensive stops tied him with Colorado's Mustafa Johnson for the most among returning interior defensive linemen in the Pac-12

Some of the Less Noted Ones

- Among returning Pac-12 receivers (with a minimum of 25 targets), Jordan Duncan's passer rating when targeted was the 8th highest in the conference (120.4). Duncan also did not drop a pass in 2018 per PFF, and was 15th in yards per reception

- Marcel Dancy avoided 10 tackles in 13 rushing attempts (Pat Laird, Chase Garbers, and Brandon McIlwain had more, but on many more carries)

- Most of Cal's rushing success came from running off the left side, with 11 of their 13 rushing touchdowns coming from left of center. The best was between left guard and center, which accounted for 389 yards on 65 carries (6 yards per attempt) and three scores.

- Valentino Daltoso took reps at every offensive line position except for center.

- Chase Garbers has the highest rushing grade of any returning Pac-12 QB (with over 40 rushing attempts)

- Elijah Hicks was the only Pac-12 corner to not miss a tackle in 2018

- Traveon Beck was the only Pac-12 corner (with over 500 reps taken) to not allow an interception in 2018

- Beck, Hicks and Bynum allowed the fewest, 5th fewest, and 12 fewest yards on receptions out of Pac-12 cornerbacks. Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis were 2nd and 5th respectively among safeties. Hawkins and Davis were 1st and 3rd in the conference in interceptions and 1st and 8th in passer rating allowed as well.