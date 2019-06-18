Today continues the countdown to Cal's opener against UC Davis on August 31st. There's 74 days left until Cal starts their season, and today, we're looking at the top offensive players on the Cal roster, as graded by Pro Football Focus.

A Caveat: RB Marcel Dancy

PFF Grade: 77.0

Reps taken in 2018: 36

Marcel Dancy is the outlier of this group, mainly because of his low rep count and the fact that he played in only 4 games in 2018. He's not part of the top 5 because of that, but he's notable. His performance against Idaho State, when Patrick Laird struggled, made up the majority of his reps. Dancy also got hurt during that game, something that led to him using a redshirt year for 2018.

Dancy avoided 10 tackles on 11 carries during that Idaho State game, a small taste of what he could be capable of. He avoided 2 more on his sole reception in that game. The spring game saw him juke a handful of Cal defenders out of their shoes, showing spin moves and an ability to move the pile. He should get more reps this year because of that.



QB Chase Garbers

PFF Grade: 71.1

Reps taken in 2018: 596

While Garbers didn't have an excellent year, his first year put him at the top among Cal returning offensive players, thanks to his running abilities and his passing against the blitz.

When blitzed, Garbers completed 65.8% of his passes (59.5% when not blitzed), averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Garbers did well in 2018 at taking advantage of defenses sending an extra man and finding a guy in the vacated space. As he moves into 2019, he'll look to improve on getting to his second and third progression when he's not blitzed and defenses are dropping 7.

OL Mike Saffell

PFF Grade: 70.6

Reps taken: 450

Saffell played half the season for the Bears last year, but was one of the strongest linemen on the team. He allowed four pressures in 266 total pass blocking reps in 2018, which is the lowest percentage among returning interior linemen in the Pac-12.

Saffell will likely be tasked with a position change this summer, moving back to the center position he earned first-team all-state honors at as a high school senior.

G Valentino Daltoso

PFF Grade: 68.7

Reps Taken: 837

Daltoso was the most versatile offensive player for the Bears last year, taking reps at every offensive line position aside from center. Daltoso was one of the Bears' better run blockers a year ago, but allowed 18 pressures on 485 pass blocking attempts (just over 3%)

Daltoso's grade did get dinged for committing four penalties as well, but he's likely the starter at right guard, after spending the spring healing up from an 'upper body' injury.

RB Chris Brown

PFF Grade: 68.4

Reps Taken: 104

The leader in the clubhouse at the running back position for 2019, Brown impressed in fall camp in order to play as a true freshman. His numbers went up after a strong Bowl Game against TCU, where 43 of his 57 yards came after contact, as he took over for an injured Patrick Laird.

T Jake Curhan

PFF Grade: 67.7

Reps Taken: 896

Curhan took the most reps out of any returning player on this Cal team, and he's regarded by PFF as one of the best run blockers on the Cal offensive line (was only behind Patrick Mekari a year ago.

Curhan did allow 22 pressures a year ago (4 sacks) in 520 pass blocking reps (just over a 4% pressure rate) and committed seven penalties, but he's been the most consistent starter over the previous two years, with 25 consecutive games started.