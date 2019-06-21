The beat marches on for the Cal Football Countdown, as we're 71 days away from Cal's opener against UC Davis. With that, today features a look at Cal's number 71, the pride of Redwood High School, right tackle Jake Curhan. (A note: I, Trace Travers, went to Redwood High School, where the football program hasn't produced too many Division 1 talents, so seeing Curhan succeed is a point of pride)

Spotlight On Curhan

As a recruit: - 3-star (5.6), rated as the 54th best offensive tackle in the 2016 class, and the 84th best player in the state of California - Recruited by former WR coach Jacob Peeler and former OL coach Brandon Jones - Enrolled early in January of 2016 At Cal Curhan came in during the last year of the Sonny Dykes era, enrolling early in order to develop a little quicker. That served him well, as he moved up to working with the second string offensive line by the end of the 2016 season, behind then senior Steven Moore. Then the coaching change happened, and Curhan soon found himself in the starting lineup at right tackle. That's where he's been ever since. Curhan started all 25 games over 2017 and 2018, and notably was named offensive player of the game during the Ole Miss game in 2017 by Justin Wilcox "It was funny," Curhan said in September 2019,of being named offensive player of the game, "some of us get in the meeting room early just to be safe, and (Wilcox) came up to me, 'how do you phonetically say your last name, is it like curran or cur-han,' I was like 'well it's cur-han.' He was like, 'do you really care?' I was like, 'not really.' So I was like, that's an interesting question, not really sure why he asked me that, then a couple minutes into the meeting, he was announcing it, and sure enough, it was really awesome." Curhan even ran down TCU's Jawaun Johnson in the Cheez-It Bowl after an interception.

AS CALLED ON ESPN DEPORTES: pic.twitter.com/1tMVgV6RRM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 27, 2018