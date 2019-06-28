News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 11:05:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Football Countdown: 64 Days, The Change in June

Ucrrm7irntey21zycqta
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Publisher of GoldenBearReport.com (Cal Rivals)

Today we continue the Cal football countdown with a bit of analysis, with 64 days left until Cal football kicks off. This time, we're looking at just how much the recruiting process has sped up in ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}