"I knew I was going to come every day to work, and I want to help this team," Schrider said during Cal's newcomer media day last Sunday. "I want this team to win. I’ve been wanting this team to win since I was six. I remember USC 2004, crying after that one, that was heartbreaking for me, I was seven. I come every day, I want to work and I want to help this team win, whether that be special teams or talking to the freshman, telling them little great things about Berkeley, or just trying to help them immerse in the community that they’re new to, the opportunity is definitely a confidence boost, that I have the ability to play with these guys."

That strikes doubly true for OLB Ben Hawk Schrider. The 6'3", 240 lb. Berkeley native grew up a fan of Cal, grad transferred back home after finishing his degree at UT-Chatanooga. He's been a fan of the Bears since he saw now WR coach Burl Toler catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and fellow St. Mary's College HS alum Lorenzo Alexander was playing defensive tackle for the Bears. Now, Schrider has earned a scholarship ( more on that here ) after walking on, and will get to affect the outcome for a team he cares deeply about.

Been a dream of mine to play for @CalFootball since I was 6, decided to walk-on as a graduate transfer for my last year and today I am blessed to have earned a full scholarship to my hometown team. Dreams come true #gobears 🍯🐻 pic.twitter.com/TLNcF7ATJe

Schrider, an outside linebacker who played two years at Tennessee-Chattanooga after transferring from Richmond, has been a surprise in fall camp for defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, who recruited Schrider a bit while at Fresno State.

"I knew, watching his tape, that he was a hardnosed football player," DeRuyter said, "we recruited him when I was at Fresno, so I knew about him. He wanted to come here, so when he graduated, he wanted to get his masters here, we talked during the offseason (about getting him here) as a grad transfer. I really like the attitude he has, he's a physical football player, he played outside linebacker in a package similar to ours, so it's mostly learning the language. For me, most importantly, it's the mentality, the guy can set an edge, he can rush the passer, he knows enough about coverage to play in space."

Schrider took reps with the first team for a good chunk of fall camp while Cam Goode was nursing a hamstring issue (and is listed right behind Goode on the depth chart), and Tevin Paul immediately took to playing with Schrider on the edge.

"I finally have someone who makes me look not out of place (in wearing number 98)," Paul (who wears 96) joked. "He’s been playing really well too, he’s helping the team and he’s providing the character that our team needs. I’m so glad we added him to our room because he puts a smile on my face, he’s becoming one of my good friends already."

It was either 61 or 98 as a number for Schrider, who had some doubts about his number going in.

"My thought was ‘is this jersey going to be 3XL because of Chris Palmer,’" Schrider said.

But like all things Cal, Schrider has grown to love it. He's pursuing a master's in Public Health, as he looks to start a non-profit in the East Bay after he graduates. Before earning his scholarship, he had planned to substitute teach (he is not planning to sub in the fall anymore), something he did in May before enrolling while working out with one of his fellow outside backers in Orin Patu.

"I was subbing a lot in May," Schrider said, "and I was working out with Orin, who’s become a younger brother to me, and I’d substitute teach kids his same age, because he had graduated early. That was weird for me."

"We’ve got close since he got here," Patu noted, "he told me he was raised in Berkeley and was from the Bay, so it was good to connect with him, we’ve just been hanging out and working out through the whole summer and everything. He’s been a good friend."

In seeing Patu and the other linebackers every day, the fan side comes out in Schrider.

"He’s got so much, so many tools," Schrider said about Patu,"I was telling Orin, ‘I’m gonna be taking my kids to watch you one day,’ whether it be four or five years, he’s gonna be the future of this Cal football defense, him and Banjo, they’re so fast off the ball. They have all the pass rush skills and as they develop, each day I tell them ‘you guys have this opportunity, you guys are at one of the best places, whether it be the NFL or a professional career, you have the best of both worlds here,’ and I’m really excited for them and their future, and their seasons this year. They’re gonna be huge helpers in the pass rush game."

"He’s just gassing me up," Patu joked.

That's the thing about Schrider that stands out from an outsider's perspective. He cares, not just about being a good football player, which fall camp has proven he can be. He cares about this Cal team. He wants to see his young teammates progress. He wants to help his community, something he's seen Lorenzo Alexander do (as the former Cal DL goes into year 15 in the NFL), and he's been mentored by the now-Buffalo Bills ILB

"I was working a camp with him in Oakland earlier this summer," Schrider said, "He takes care of his body, he just keeps going. I think it’s karma, he’s one of the best people I’ve ever been around. He’s mentored me a lot and done a lot of good things. He’s done so much for the community in Oakland and the Bay Area."

Schrider turned down scholarship opportunities elsewhere to come back home, and it has turned into a scholarship in Berkeley and a legitimate dream come true.

"I feel each day when I'm walking up the steps, this is truly and it sounds cliche," Schrider said, "this is truly a dream come true, walking in Memorial when I was sitting in the stands, trying to get high-fives and gloves from the players. Now I'm getting to walk on to the field, to see my family, my younger family members coming to practice."

Schrider will see action Saturday when the Bears open up against UC Davis.