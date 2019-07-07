Welcome back to the Cal football countdown, as we're now 55 days away from August 31st, where the Bears will take on their UC system counterparts in UC Davis.

Today on the countdown, we're looking at three key position battles on the offensive side of the ball, as there's still a bit of uncertainty as to who's going to be the guy at each spot.

Running Back

Competitors: Chris Brown, Marcel Dancy, Deshawn Collins, Alex Netherda

The running back position over the past couple of years has been dominated by Patrick Laird, both from a reps and a production standpoint. That hasn't always been the status quo in Beau Baldwin's offenses, as at times, his Eastern Washington teams often went with a running back by committee approach.

That said, there's four options here:

- Brown, who took the majority of first team reps in spring before getting hurt. Brown's gained speed in addition to his 230 lb frame

- Dancy, who had the best spring game performance, showing his ability to break tackles

- Collins, who was slowed in spring with some injuries, but also showed greater straight-line speed than his film from CCSF

- Netherda, who led the RBs in yardage during the spring game, while showing some of his ability in cutting off blockers

Prediction: Brown

The sophomore running back always comes up with the coaching staff when asked about who impressed the most. Brown made a leap during bowl practices, and he's likely to make another leap between now and August 31st. Dancy will likely get the next go after Brown.



Interior Offensive Line

Competitors: G Valentino Daltoso, C Mike Saffell, G Gentle Williams, G/C Matt Cindric, C/G Tanner Prenovost

Admittedly, this is a cop out, but I'm predicting that Jake Curhan and Will Craig will be set at the right and left tackle spots. Inside has a bit more instability, thanks to injuries that led to Daltoso and Saffell getting held out of spring football.

Through the spring, Williams started at left guard (where he took the final three starts), alongside Prenovost (at center) and Cindric (at right guard). Cindric's name also consistently comes up with Justin Wilcox and Steve Greatwood when talking about the young guns making a jump.

Saffell and Daltoso should take their spots, with Saffell bumping to his high school position at center. Whether Cindric can make a jump into the starting lineup will be something to watch.



Prediction: LG Williams, C Saffell, RG Daltoso

Quarterback

Competitors: Chase Garbers, Devon Modster, Spencer Brasch

Out of spring ball, Chase Garbers was ahead of the game, playing consistently and making plays over the middle. Modster looked rusty, and Jack Newman had dropped back by the end of the four weeks.

Now, we're going to see another competition. Spencer Brasch has the talent to force his way into the competition, both as a thrower and a runner. Modster should have the rust knocked off by the time fall camp comes around, and he's unafraid to test defenses. All three are going through summer workouts now.

Despite all the adversity he faced a year ago, Garbers came back during the spring to continue progressing at the quarterback position, both physically and mentally. His throws came out quicker and he fit passes in holes he wasn't attempting a year ago. The expectation now is if he can stay consistent, he'll be leading the Cal offense on August 31st.

Prediction: Garbers