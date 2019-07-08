The Cal Football Countdown continues today with 54 days left until the Bears take on UC Davis.

Today, we're looking at the potential position battles on the defensive side of the ball. With 8 returning starters from a year ago, from the 3-4 base (Bequette, Johnson, Weaver, Hicks, Bynum, Paul, Hawkins, and Davis), along with guys like Traveon Beck (started multiple games at the nickel) and Cam Goode (started the opener before foot injury), there aren't as many position battles on defense as there are on the other side of the ball.

That said, there's a couple spots of interest for this Cal team on defense, where newcomers and old faces can make an impact.

Nose Guard

Competitors: Siu Fuimaono, Aaron Maldonado, Ben Coleman, Erick Nisich

Nose guard is probably the most interesting position battle going into fall camp for the Bears. Chris Palmer did under-the-radar work in manning the middle, and his replacement will have to do the same.

Competing to replace him will be four key guys to remember:

Fuimaono: Played the most reps at nose during the spring, aggressiveness in his hand usage starting to match his impressive size

Maldonado: Missed spring due to injury, impressed as a pass rusher early in 2018, which led to him playing on pass rushing downs as a true freshman.

Coleman: Legitimate size at 6'3" and 300 lbs, didn't play most of his 2018 high school season due to injury. Fully healed and a smart player to boot

Nisich: Former walk-on and high school wrestler. Undersized at 280 lbs (which is odd to say), but plays with great leverage, got run with the first group during the spring when Fuimaono was out

Prediction: Fuimaono

It's remarkable how much Siu has developed over the last two years. He look tentative just hitting the bag in the fall of 2017. Now, his hands are violent and he's a prime candidate to help the defense with his 6'4", 300 lb frame.

Inside Linebacker

Competitors: Kuony Deng, Evan Tattersall, Colt Doughty

The competition to replace Jordan Kunaszyk has been ongoing since the now-Carolina Panther went on to the pros after the Cheez-It Bowl. With the three, you have:

Deng - a 6'6", 225 lb freak of an athlete, good pass rusher whose size affects throwing lanes for quarterbacks

Tattersall - a speedy 225 lb linebacker who has wrecking ball-like potential

Doughty - usually in the right place, getting better on the finishing aspect.

Prediction: Deng

Deng, who was a part of Last Chance U at Independence College, moves more fluidly than any other 6'6" guy I've seen on a football field. His basketball background shows, and he's a consistently tackler as well. He'll get on the field in a variety of ways, starting with inside linebacker.

Wildcard

Cal has a plethora of guys who can plug into different roles, and this spot will be for one of the more important, under-the-radar package guys

Competitors: Deon White, Nick Alftin, Joey Ogunbanjo, Lone Toailoa

These four guys all can play different parts in varied defensive sets:

White: A bigger nickel defender, a la Quentin Tartabull. Got a lot of run at that spot during the spring

Alftin: Big bodied pass rusher who can move down to defensive lineman with more weight on his frame

Ogunbanjo: 4.5 speed as an outside pass rusher going into year two after playing in nine games as a true freshman

Toailoa: Interior rusher who could slide into the nose guard spot if needed.

Prediction: White will be used most

White, who came in a year ago as a safety from College of San Mateo, had a good, if not under-the radar spring. He's big enough to cover tight ends who line up in the slot, and physical enough to make their routes uncomfortable.