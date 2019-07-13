Today on the Cal Football Countdown, we take a look back at recruiting. Over the past couple of days, we've looked at who will play early as a member of the class of 2019 and who from the class of 2018 will contribute more after a redshirt year.

Today we look at the transition class of 2017. On Rivals, there's 14 members listed from the group, but we're going to include five more late additions to the cast that the Bears added after signing day, 2017. It was a mostly thrown together class for Justin Wilcox, who got hired all of three weeks before national signing day, but has had some pieces developed into multi-year starters.

DL Gabe Cherry

Cherry was the earliest 2017 commit, committing in February of 2016 and keeping his pledge despite pressure from USC. The defensive end from Bakersfield redshirted in 2017 and played sparingly in 2018. The most common comment from the Cal coaches on him is getting him consistent and confident

Role for 2019: Backup on defensive line/fighting for playing time

WR Taariq Johnson

Johnson, along with high school teammate Jeremiah Hawkins at Buena Park, committed early in 2016 and held strong through the coaching change. Johnson redshirted in 2017 and had a great spring 2018 before leaving the team for unspecified reasons. Whether he'll be back on the roster has not been publicly stated.

WR Jeremiah Hawkins

Hawkins joined his nephew (yes, nephew) Jaylinn on the Cal roster, playing early in 2017 as a slot wideout. His playing time expanded in 2018, as he caught his first career touchdown pass against Idaho State. He made a push for playing time during spring of 2019 as he improved in holding on to the ball, and the Bears are utilizing him on jet sweeps and screens more frequently.

Role for 2019: In the WR rotation

QB Chase Garbers

Garbers, a former four-star from Corona del Mar, came in during the summer of 2017 and impressed early, but still redshirted his first year. He came in to the North Carolina game in 2018, threw his first touchdown pass, and was the primary starter for the Bears through the year. Garbers looked like the top passer coming of spring ball.

Role for 2019: Starter at quarterback

OLB Alex Funches

Funches came in from Trinity Valley CC, and after an injury to Cam Saffle, took over one OLB spot and held it. Funches finished his Cal career with 20 starts, 74 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 9 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble, and 5 QB hurries. He also sacked two top-10 QBs in Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen.

RB Biaggio Ali-Walsh

The grandson of the greatest committed to the Bears in the summer of 2016, and held through the coaching change. He played sparingly, before deciding to transfer after the Big Game in 2018. He's currently on UNLV's roster, playing for his former high school coach in Tony Sanchez

OL Michael Saffell

Read more about Saffell here

Saffell committed in October of 2016, also sticking through the coaching change, and even, along with Chase Garbers, helping the Bears add a couple guys on at the end. Saffell got action starting from the USC game in 2017, and has been a staple on the offensive line since, when he hasn't been injured.

Role for 2019: Starting Center

CB Elijah Hicks

Hicks decommitted from Notre Dame under cover of the night, and committed to Cal while there wasn't a head coach, and enrolled early with the Bears with no coach. Since, he's either been the primary backup or starter at one of the corner positions, as Tim DeRuyter said early, he plays beyond his years.

Role for 2019: Starting cornerback

OL PJ Poutasi

The first commitment of the Justin Wilcox era, Poutasi redshirted in 2017, and saw some playing time this spring with the first group. He's primed to be a backup at either guard spot, while moonlighting at the tackle spot in accordance with Steve Greatwood liking to move his linemen around.

Role for 2019: Backup at guard

LB Kyle Harmon

Harmon left about three weeks into fall camp, and is now a productive linebacker at San Jose State.



TE Gavin Reinwald

Cal flipped Reinwald from his Hawaii commitment, with an offer, visit, and commitment all within a couple days. Reinwald played a lot as a true freshman, but redshirted in 2018 to bulk up, which he's done. At 240 lbs, Reinwald's better equipped for the position in 2019.

Role in 2019: Backup at TE/H-Back

S Daniel Scott

Scott was another late offer in the class who committed during that final visit weekend, as the speedy defensive back caught Gerald Alexander's eye late. Scott redshirted in 2017 and played mainly on special teams in 2018. He recovered his first fumble against Colorado. He starred during the spring game of 2019, with an interception off Robby Rowell

Role in 2019: Backup at safety

CB Branden Smith

Smith was the other late defensive back commit, picking the Bears over BYU. Smith redshirted in 2017 and has played sparingly at corner in the time since. Playing time has been hard to come by for Smith.

Role in 2019: Backup at corner

OLB Ben Moos

Moos, who got a Cal offer late, was originally recruited as a tight end by Beau Baldwin. Moos then moved to defense, which has gotten him on the field in certain situations. He's shown some juice as a pass rusher, but has struggled with consistency at the spot.

Role in 2019: Backup at OLB

DL Siu Fuimaono

Not added until May of 2017, Fuimaono came in as an unknown from Okinawa, Japan. A massive dude at 6'4" and 275 lbs out of Kadena HS, Fuimaono redshirted in 2017 as he got up to speed on the defensive line, and even earned his first start against USC.

Role in 2019: Potential starter at nose guard

ATH Brandon McIlwain

Cal landed the South Carolina transfer in 2017, but McIlwain had to sit out both football and baseball seasons post transfer. McIlwain started two games at QB for the Bears in 2018, before being moved into an athlete role of RB/WR. He also played in the outfield for the baseball team, breaking his foot midway through the year. He was drafted in the 26th round of the MLB draft, but will return to both sports in 2019

Role in 2019: Athlete who certain packages will be designed for

OL Valentino Daltoso

Another late addition thanks to Steve Greatwood, Daltoso went from walk-on at Oregon to starter at Cal. He played right away in 2017 because of this, and has started 23 games since. He's taken reps at four different offensive line positions during his time at Cal, all except center.

Role in 2019: Starter at right guard

LS Alonso Vera

A junior college snapper, Vera was consistent for Cal over the 2017-18 season, snapping in every game and only having one snap that went astray (during the Washington game in 2017, where the Bears had their 3rd string holder in). Vera was consistent all the way through, and served as a mentor to current snapper Slater Zellers.

P Steven Coutts

A grad transfer from Louisiana, Coutts ended up with a redshirt year in 2017 before taking over the punting job in 2018. He's a guy both Justin Wilcox and Charlie Ragle have called a weapon, leading the country in punts inside the opponents' 20 yard line in 2018 (37).

Role in 2019: Starting punter