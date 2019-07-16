It's Watchlist season, and that means you're going to see some of your favorite Bears mentioned in the national media over the next couple of weeks -- and again when those Watchlists are trimmed down into semifinalists, and again when...you get the point.

But those Watchlists are not as exclusive as the one that you're about to read here, today, on Day 46. The Cal Rivals Watchlist is the work of a two person committee, working to recognize the players most worth watching this year, in the most literal of senses, which is also not necessarily the same as the players we've spotlighted as the most important, or essential. The Cal Rivals Watchlist is, more simply put, who do you need to watch this year on each play, and why? (Evan Weaver is a given.)

Traveon Beck

As he goes, so does the secondary. Evan Weaver is definitely the leader, but I argue Beck is the emotional heart, and sees constant action if you *are* watching him, plus he's hustling and eternally around the ball. The exuberance and celebrations he has are just a bonus.

Trace's take: Beck is the defacto 12th starter on the defense, as the Bears will be playing a bunch of nickel. He has elite quickness, tackles bigger than his size, and his confidence makes him a favorite to watch. Feels like only yesterday we were watching the video of him jumping around a parking lot after receiving a Cal offer, now Beck is a senior in one of the best college defenses in the country.

BRETT JOHNSON!!

This was obvious. I don't expect him to dominate college-aged linemen the way he did the entire state of Arizona -- at least not right away -- but any time he sees the field this year, in whatever fashion he sees it, all eyes should be on him. The future of the Cal defense will ride significantly on his massive, violent shoulders, because he can easily go beyond just taking up space as a defensive lineman.

Trace's take: When Brett Johnson first got offered and I watched his film, he looked like a hot knife slicing through butter in going through offensive lines, then he suplexed a quarterback. I was sold from that point on. Johnson should be in the rotation this year.

Kuony Deng

Most conversations about Cam Goode this year will also involve Kuony Deng, and vice versa, which isn't entirely fair...but they are going to add the same type of athletic flexibility we haven't had yet on an already good defense, so aren't you really, really curious? The dude is incredibly built, long, lengthy, brings the ability to win individual matchups, and was already on campus to prepare during the Cheeze-It Bowl practices. As much as someone can be penciled in to start on Day 1, he is it, and the JUCO transfer won't be here long, either.

Trace's take: There aren't many 6'6" inside linebackers, but Kuony Deng is one, and he moves and bends better than any 6'6" guy I've seen on a football field. When he gets into pass rushing sets, he's fun to watch.

Cam Goode

Health willing, Goode can be counted on for several impact plays per game, and he's just a treat to see as a fluid, lengthy athlete on the field. Let's enjoy him making up for the time missed.

Trace's take: He looked like the best defensive player coming out of fall camp last year, now he's healthy and linebacker sized at 235 lbs. That alone makes him worth watching.

Jeremiah Hawkins

I'm not trying to say it'll go great all the time -- a large percentage of Jeremiah Hawkins targets have ended in incompletions (15 out of his 31 targets)-- but as far as offensive weapons go, he's always going to be must-see, with that speed and that explosiveness, both of which haven't shown themselves elsewhere on the roster. Who else is such a living coin flip and has us awaiting the results with bated breath?

Trace's take: Something flipped in Hawkins around practice seven of spring ball this year. He had just dropped a pass, and some trash talk was yelled his way about his catching ability. And I'm not sure if it was out of spite, but Hawkins didn't drop another throughout the rest of the spring, turning intermediate crossing routes into 40 yard scores and taking jet sweeps for big games. Hawkins has explosive potential, and the threat of that should open up more for the offense in 2019.