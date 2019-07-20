Cal Football Countdown: 42 Days, The 'Potential' Watchlist, Part 2
Cal Football is only six weeks away, as Cal kicks off their schedule against UC Davis on August 31st. Cal reports to fall camp on August 1st, starting practice on August 2nd. Since it's now 42 days away, we're continuing our 'Potential' watchlist.
Nam made his picks yesterday, and today you're getting my top 10 guys, based on potential. I have a few caveats for mine:
1. No seniors/redshirt juniors/multi-year starters. This is based off potential, and while guys like Evan Weaver, Cam Bynum, and Ashtyn Davis are bursting with potential, I'm looking for potential over the next 3 years or so at Cal. I have no doubt that those three (and a handful of other upperclassmen) will be in the NFL by then.
2. Include one 2020 recruit
3. Not based on production at the current juncture.
With that out of the way, here's my ten on the Potential Watchlist:
1. RB Chris Brown
Described by strength coach Torre Becton as an athletic freak, coming in the door last year at 225 lbs. Played in 2018 because he showed he belonged early on special teams, in particular, on a drill meant to simulate kick return blocking. A functionally strong guy (who can reportedly squat 600 lbs) who added speed in the spring, and will likely be the starter at running back come week one.
2. OL Will Craig
When Steve Greatwood says that a guys has all-American potential, that's good enough for me. Craig's a mobile lineman at 6'5", and could be a staple at left tackle for the next three years.
3. DL BRETT JOHNSON
Within the first couple plays of Brett Johnson's junior highlight reel, I saw him knife through an offensive line and essentially suplex the quarterback. I was sold then, and was sold again when I saw him dominate Cal's lineman camp last June.
4. OLB Curley Young Jr.
A weight room warrior who's a potential 4.5 40 guy in addition to his strength. You're not going to see many high school guys pounding out sets of 315 on the bench or putting up 25 reps of 225. Young has position flexibility between inside and outside linebacker, which makes him that much more valuable.
315lbs×5 on 6th set #earnit @CalFootball pic.twitter.com/ce4evwx01L— Curley Young Jr. (@curley_young7) March 12, 2019
5. TE McCallan Castles
Top choice on the best name list, but Castles has a ton of potential for the tight end position, some that he'll begin to scratch the surface of this year. A 6'5" pass-catcher with a ton of strength and conditioning work under his belt, the former South Lake Tahoe star showed himself to be a run after the catch threat and a massive target in space.
6. S Isaiah Humphries
Humphries is a big reason why there's confidence in the DBs after this year. He led the group in interceptions during the spring and is a natural fit at safety for the Bears. Great speed and great instincts with great coaching at the position.
7. WR Makai Polk
Long rangy athleticism here with Polk, who showed some skills earlier than I thought he would in the spring. He was ill for a portion of spring, but has ball skills and great run after the catch ability.
8. OL Brayden Rohme
The NFL draft showed that guys who fill out their frames in college are more of what they're looking for. Rohme fits that to a T. Around 260 or 270 coming out of Perry HS, Rohme has the frame of your prototypical tackle. With a great family pedigree and great work ethic, Rohme has a chance to be one of those NFL linemen.
9. ILB Kuony Deng
I put Deng further down on this list, mainly because he'll be gone in two years, but he's going to be good while he's in Berkeley. There aren't many guys on a football field with his height who move as fluidly.
10. 2020 OL Everett Johnson
There's a reason why one of Cal's earliest 2020 offers went out to Johnson, and it's because of his potential as a monster athlete. 6'8", with a basketball background, Johnson is mobile and light on his feet. He's a potential early enrollee as well, which could speed up his development.