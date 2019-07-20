Cal Football is only six weeks away, as Cal kicks off their schedule against UC Davis on August 31st. Cal reports to fall camp on August 1st, starting practice on August 2nd. Since it's now 42 days away, we're continuing our 'Potential' watchlist.

Nam made his picks yesterday, and today you're getting my top 10 guys, based on potential. I have a few caveats for mine:

1. No seniors/redshirt juniors/multi-year starters. This is based off potential, and while guys like Evan Weaver, Cam Bynum, and Ashtyn Davis are bursting with potential, I'm looking for potential over the next 3 years or so at Cal. I have no doubt that those three (and a handful of other upperclassmen) will be in the NFL by then.

2. Include one 2020 recruit

3. Not based on production at the current juncture.

With that out of the way, here's my ten on the Potential Watchlist:

1. RB Chris Brown

Described by strength coach Torre Becton as an athletic freak, coming in the door last year at 225 lbs. Played in 2018 because he showed he belonged early on special teams, in particular, on a drill meant to simulate kick return blocking. A functionally strong guy (who can reportedly squat 600 lbs) who added speed in the spring, and will likely be the starter at running back come week one.

2. OL Will Craig

When Steve Greatwood says that a guys has all-American potential, that's good enough for me. Craig's a mobile lineman at 6'5", and could be a staple at left tackle for the next three years.

3. DL BRETT JOHNSON

Within the first couple plays of Brett Johnson's junior highlight reel, I saw him knife through an offensive line and essentially suplex the quarterback. I was sold then, and was sold again when I saw him dominate Cal's lineman camp last June.

4. OLB Curley Young Jr.

A weight room warrior who's a potential 4.5 40 guy in addition to his strength. You're not going to see many high school guys pounding out sets of 315 on the bench or putting up 25 reps of 225. Young has position flexibility between inside and outside linebacker, which makes him that much more valuable.