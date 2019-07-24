It's Pac-12 Media Day, and GoldenBearReport is in Hollywood for the festivities. With that, the Cal football countdown continues with a look at how I voted in the Pac-12 Preseason Poll and the preseason all-Pac-12 Team.

Cal has been picked 5th in the North Division, where they've finished the past two years. Here's how I voted:

North

1. Washington

2. Oregon

T3. Cal

T3. Stanford

T3. Washington State

6. Oregon State

South

1. Utah

2. Arizona State

3. UCLA

4. USC

5. Colorado

6. Arizona

My reasoning for this is as follows:

- While Washington lost a ton of talent on defense, they have the coaching and system in place to continue their success at the top of the conference

- Oregon is right behind them, and I believe they have the top offensive line unit in the conference to go along with the best QB in Justin Herbert

- I put Cal, Stanford and Washington State all in the same spot because I don't think there's too much separation between them. Of the three, Cal has the most continuity. Stanford lost a ton of receiving threats, though they do have a talented QB in KJ Costello and strong pieces elsewhere in TE Colby Parkinson and CB Paulson Adebo. Washington State has to replace S Jalen Thompson, who went into the NFL supplemental draft after losing his eligibility this year and Gardner Minshew, who I think was undervalued in leading Mike Leach's Air Raid. They do bring in Beau Baldwin protege Gage Gubrud, and return one of my favorite players in the conference in Max Borghi

- Oregon State should have some improvement with a handful of impact transfers, but there's a long road for them to travel back on to competing for the division

- For the South, Utah's the favorite for their returning defensive talent and the likes of Tyler Huntley and Zach Moss. I'm a big fan of CB Jaylon Johnson, who's going to be in the NFL in 2020.

- I like Arizona State a lot more than others do, especially with Eno Benjamin, an experienced offensive line, strong second year defensive players in Merlin Robertson and Aashari Crosswell, and a top freshman QB in Jayden Daniels who should be starting at some point in 2019.

- The LA schools come next, and like many, I think UCLA's going to make a jump, maybe not as big of one as others might surmise, but a solid one. Joshua Kelley should be a major player for the Bruins. With USC, there's been enough turmoil there, but they've still got a ton of talent. Whether they can utilize it better than last year, moving to more Air Raid principles with new OC Graham Harrell, will determine whether Clay Helton's even around when the Trojans come to Berkeley in November.

- At the bottom of the south are Colorado and Arizona. The Buffs, under new coach Mel Tucker, have some talent with the best wideout in the conference, Laviska Shenault and a top defensive lineman in Mustafa Johnson (I also like Nate Landman). With Arizona, they have Khalil Tate and JJ Taylor on offense, it's just a matter if Tate can get back to his 2017 form.