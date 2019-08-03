READ MORE: Cal Summer Reading Challenge

Last year, Patrick Laird started his own summer reading challenge, an effort to prevent summer learning loss, by having kids read in exchange for tickets to Cal's season opener against North Carolina.

This year the mantle has been passed down, as Cal's Mike Saffell has taken the leadership role with the program, much like he has with the offense, and the loquacious Saffell noted that he'd talked a lot with the now-Miami Dolphin Laird in taking over the program.

"I showed interest when he was doing it last year, thought it was an incredible program," Saffell told the media after the first day of Fall Camp, "me and him also have a passion for reading as we've been here and as we've talked about it, it was something I wanted to take over as I saw a huge need for it, especially in this community. In the East Bay, there's kids that don't have the access that me and Patrick had, with unbelievable parents who led us to read and got us that passion early. It's something in my college career that has been beneficial in everything I've done, being a leader on the football field, being a leader in the classroom, reading has been a big part of that. I want to pass that on to younger kids, because I won't have this platform forever, being a Cal football player. When I get a job and I'm a salesman, nobody wants to hear a salesman telling you to read. So you've got to take advantage of the platform, and that's why I've jumped on it. We're trying to make it bigger and better, and next year we've got some great plans for it, it will continue."