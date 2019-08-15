Cal's wide receivers coach Burl Toler recently signed a new contract to keep him in Berkeley through the end of February of 2020, and through a Freedom of Information Act request, we've got the details, as a part of our Cal football countdown.

Toler's contract also has a retention bonus of $15,000 if he is continuously employed at Cal until February 6th, 2020.

The annual base salary for Toler's contract is $175,000, which will be prorated monthly.

Toler's original deal, when he returned to Cal in January of 2018 ran through the end of June of this year. This new deal runs through February 29th, 2020, with a backdated start date of July 1st, 2019.

Toler has the same bonus structure to most of Cal's assistants, with bonuses for Bowl Game appearances and Pac-12 title game appearances, with bonuses being paid out if:

Cal makes the Pac-12 Championship Game: $15,000

Cal makes a NY6 Bowl or CFP Semifinal: $25,000

Cal makes the National Championship game: $10,000

Cal finishes with a winning percentage better than 50% and makes a non-NY6 or CFP bowl: $10,000

Cal finishes with a winning percentage worse than 50%, but still makes a bowl game: Up to $5,000

The buyout structure is similar to the rest of Cal's position coaches, meant to promote advancement.

- In the event of firing Toler without cause, Cal would pay him the remainder of his base salary.

- In the event of Toler leaving for an exclusive coordinator (not a co-coordinator) job or head coaching job at another school, there is no buyout on his end

- In the event of Toler leaving for a Pac-12 school for a position coach or co-coordinator job, he'd have to pay a $100,000 buyout

- In the event of Toler leaving for a non-Pac-12 school for a position coach or co-coordinator job, he'd have to pay a $50,000 buyout

- If Justin Wilcox were to resign, Cal would pay Toler a month of his base salary as a part of ending his contract.