On this edition of the Cal Football Countdown, we're looking at the last time Cal played a non-conference opponent. Since the Bears have never played their week three opponent, North Texas, we're looking at the last time Cal played their week four opponent, Ole Miss.

2017 seems like an age ago for both Cal and Ole Miss. Both Justin Wilcox and Matt Luke were in their first years as head coach, Luke as the interim at Ole Miss after Hugh Freeze's firing. Ole Miss had Shea Patterson, and a full compliment of NFL receivers in AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, and Damarkus Lodge. Cal had Ross Bowers, Patrick Laird, Kanawai Noa, and Vic Wharton.

Both QBs from that game have since transfered. None of the starting wide receivers from either side are still on the roster (either to transfer or graduation). Devante Downs, who made the final, game-sealing sack, would tear his ACL four games after this, ending his senior season (he's in his second year in Minnesota, and just had an interception in a preseason game last night)

The guys who do return? Jaylinn Hawkins, who had an interception to set up Cal's first touchdown. Cam Bynum, who deflected two deep balls in the fourth quarter, and then told former Cal WR coach Jacob Peeler not to throw at him. Cam Goode, who dropped right under a slant on 3rd and 7, had the ball thrown right at him, then took it back to seal a game winning margin.