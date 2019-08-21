Cal's looking to emphasize downfield passing this year. That was apparent in watching last Tuesday's scrimmage, as Chase Garbers unleashed a 56-yard bomb to Jeremiah Hawkins, who had a one on one matchup with safety Daniel Scott, and ran right by him.

"Really pleased with Jeremiah, the growth from year two to year three," offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin said Tuesday, after Cal's second fall camp scrimmage.

"Jeremiah Hawkins is playing his best football since we got here," Justin Wilcox added.

Hawkins, the uncle (yes, the uncle) of safety Jaylinn Hawkins, had a strong spring performance, translating into a fall camp where he's shown consistent catching ability, ability to separate on deep balls, and some of the versatility to be a more effective pass catcher and runner out of the slot.

How He Got to Cal

Hawkins was a part of the transition class of 2017. He had initially committed to WR coach Jacob Peeler in May of 2016, but held strong in his commitment out of Buena Park HS through the coaching change in January of 2017. A former three-star, Hawkins played right away as a true freshman, and is going into his third year in the program.

Statistics

24 receptions, 247 yards, 1 TD over 23 games played in two years.

His Role Moving Forward

Hawkins is going to be used a handful of ways in the offense, in conjunction with fellow slot guy Nikko Remigio:

- As a deep ball threat up the seams

- A guy who can bust up zones and certain man coverages on crossing routes

- Someone who can make plays on jet sweeps with short area quickness, something he did in the spring game for a touchdown.

- A potential kick and punt returner, backing up Ashtyn Davis and Nikko Remigio on each unit respectively

Hawkins does not lack confidence as a player, as he's the counterpoint to Remigio at the slot. Hawkins is loud, and loves to talk when he makes a play. Remigio is a softer spoken, let the play do the talking type. Both are extremely competitive, which has pushed the two of them into greater roles in 2019.

"Jeremiah's a phenomenal athlete, and I think we both push each other to be better every day," Remigio said, "having that competitive nature between us two elevates our game tremendously. I think it's such a great asset to have him, going neck and neck with him."

If Hawkins can continue making plays as the season goes along (like he did at 3:34 of the video below), he'll help the Bears deliver an improved offense to compliment the defense.