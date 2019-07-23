Cal’s defensive back room has been highly rated by pundits throughout the offseason. Not by those putting together the watchlist for the Thorpe Award. The Thorpe Award honors the top defensive back in the country, and with 35 defensive backs on the list, none of them have Cal next to their names.

This isn’t the end though, the Thorpe Award can and will add names of top DBs during the season. One or more could be from Cal. Gerald Alexander and the Cal DBs have tweeted that this is #UpdateYourResumeSZN. And if the past two years are any indication, they'll have a chance to do just that.

But that's not what today's edition of the Cal Football Countdown is about. Today we're making the case for the Cal DBs to be on the watchlist.

Cal's pass defense allowed: 175.1 yards per game, a 13-21 TD-INT ratio, 57.6% completion

CB Cam Bynum's Case

2018 Stats: 48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs

Bynum returns to the Cal defense, grading out sixth-highest among returning Power 5 cornerbacks, per PFF. Bynum also carries himself as the top guy in the secondary, with fanatical preparation in the offseason and usually the assignment against another team's top wideout.

Bynum's value isn't always seen through stats because of his preparation, and he's absorbed Alexander's swagger and put it into his play. Bynum's also a strong run defender and tackler, shedding blocks on the edge.

Bynum was admittedly the biggest shocker of this group, as far as non-inclusion on the Thorpe watchlist goes. A couple strong performances early could vault him onto the list.

S Ashtyn Davis's Case

2018 Stats: 56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, 1 FR, 1 TD

Davis's value comes in the easily seen ways, with his interceptions front and center, or the fact that he's the second highest graded Power 5 safety returning in 2019, per PFF.

There's also the less seen ways, in that he covers a ton of ground in the 'centerfield' role when Cal runs cover three. Every ESPN announcer this year will note that he's not just 'a former track guy,' when referring to his speed.

Then there's the tackling. The clip below speaks for itself.