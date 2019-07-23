Cal Football Coundown: 39 Days, The Thorpe Snub
Cal’s defensive back room has been highly rated by pundits throughout the offseason. Not by those putting together the watchlist for the Thorpe Award. The Thorpe Award honors the top defensive back in the country, and with 35 defensive backs on the list, none of them have Cal next to their names.
This isn’t the end though, the Thorpe Award can and will add names of top DBs during the season. One or more could be from Cal. Gerald Alexander and the Cal DBs have tweeted that this is #UpdateYourResumeSZN. And if the past two years are any indication, they'll have a chance to do just that.
But that's not what today's edition of the Cal Football Countdown is about. Today we're making the case for the Cal DBs to be on the watchlist.
Cal's pass defense allowed: 175.1 yards per game, a 13-21 TD-INT ratio, 57.6% completion
CB Cam Bynum's Case
2018 Stats: 48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 10 PBUs
Bynum returns to the Cal defense, grading out sixth-highest among returning Power 5 cornerbacks, per PFF. Bynum also carries himself as the top guy in the secondary, with fanatical preparation in the offseason and usually the assignment against another team's top wideout.
Bynum's value isn't always seen through stats because of his preparation, and he's absorbed Alexander's swagger and put it into his play. Bynum's also a strong run defender and tackler, shedding blocks on the edge.
Bynum was admittedly the biggest shocker of this group, as far as non-inclusion on the Thorpe watchlist goes. A couple strong performances early could vault him onto the list.
S Ashtyn Davis's Case
2018 Stats: 56 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, 1 FR, 1 TD
Davis's value comes in the easily seen ways, with his interceptions front and center, or the fact that he's the second highest graded Power 5 safety returning in 2019, per PFF.
There's also the less seen ways, in that he covers a ton of ground in the 'centerfield' role when Cal runs cover three. Every ESPN announcer this year will note that he's not just 'a former track guy,' when referring to his speed.
Then there's the tackling. The clip below speaks for itself.
S Jaylinn Hawkins' Case
2018 Stats: 32 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 6 INTs, 3 PBUs
Hawkins led the Pac-12 in interceptions a year ago. He's tied for second among returning safeties in interceptions, and had the lowest passer rating allowed when targeted of any Power 5 DB (with 10+ games played), a 2.7 passer rating. He also did not have a touchdown scored on him when targeted.
CB Elijah Hicks' Case
2018 Stats: 31 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 TD
Hicks doesn't have as many flashy numbers as others in Cal's secondary, but he did show value in 2018 as a tackler. Among Power 5 corners, Hicks:
- Graded out as the top tackler, per PFF college
- Didn't miss a tackle all year, something no other P5 corner can say
- Graded out 8th in the Run Defense metric
- Tied for 8th fewest targets
- Didn't commit a penalty all year
Again, the resume isn't the flashiest, but Hicks is among the elite in stopping the run among cornerbacks. He also took JJ Arcega-Whiteside on a year ago and held him without a catch when the two were matched up.
CB Traveon Beck's Case
2018 Stats: 32 tackles, 2 TFLs, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 FF
Beck, at the nickel corner position, isn't going to be as respected externally due to the position that he plays. That said, with the nickel role growing as teams spread out more, Beck becomes more valuable at the college and pro level. And he had some stats to back it up. Among Power 5 DBs in slot coverage (who played in 10 games or more), Beck ranked:
- 1st in passer rating allowed (43.8)
- 1st in touchdowns allowed (with 0, and the most slot coverage reps among that group)
- 4th in yards per snap allowed
- 3rd in Interceptions
- 1st in yards per reception allowed
Beck often says he's the top slot corner in the country. He has a case, and like the other DBs, he'll get to update his resume for that in just over a month. There's one thing that's going to make a difference for these guys at the end of the day. That's winning, and winning a lot. This is the year for Cal to do that, and the accolades will follow.