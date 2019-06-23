It was another sunny day in Berkeley for Cal's football camps, with the linemen coming in for the morning, and the skill players coming in for an afternoon on the Memorial Stadium turf. This was a big turnout for the skills camp, where it looked like 250 athletes or so descended on Berkeley for the afternoon.



First Impressions

- Cal hosted coaches from San Jose State, Fresno State, UC Davis, Eastern Washington and Columbia among others. Of note, SJSU head man Brett Brennan made an appearance in the morning, along with Bay Area legend and SJSU RB coach Alonzo Carter.

- Lots of local talent, and guys from up and down the west coast, and even guys from as far as St. Louis making the trip into Berkeley.

- The morning session was the lineman camp, but the afternoon skills camp had one offensive lineman, and Steve Greatwood worked with the kid for the better part of two hours. Justin Wilcox pumped him up as they broke the initial huddle.

- Camryn Bynum has a penchant for working after practice. He was hard at work after camp, along with Chigozie Anusiem, working with a couple kids from the camp, including 2021 DB target Ceyair Wright (from Loyola, holding an early Cal offer) and Donte Bowers

Who Stood Out:

Starting with the lineman camp, the first name that comes up is Turlock's Everett Johnson. Johnson, Cal's longest tenured commit, probably gets underrated by those following Cal recruiting. But he showed why he was one of Cal's first offers in the class of 2020 (and committed on the spot). Johnson's an athletic lineman at 6'7" and 280, and his experience playing basketball shows. He moves fluidly from his tackle spot, more than you'd expect of someone his size. In the broad jump, he landed cleanly and balanced. He might end up being a massive steal.

Other names from the OL/DL camp include De La Salle DL Ben Roe (an undersized bulldozer at 5'11" and 260 lbs.), Barlow (Gresham, Oregon) OL Ethan Wallis (moves well for his size, went 5 for 5 in stopping pass rushers in 1 on 1s), Kentwood (WA) OL Wyatt Hansen (won one of the lineman MVP awards), Valley Christian (San Jose) DL Max Dickson Jr. and Liberty (Brentwood) DL Payton Zdroik (very good in 1 on 1s, plays with great leverage)