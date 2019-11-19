With the 122nd edition of the Big Game coming up Saturday afternoon, Cal has released their depth chart as a part of their game notes for the Stanford game

Cal has a handful of injury concerns that are somewhat reflected within the depth chart:

- Chase Garbers and Devon Modster are listed with an OR, as Garbers left the loss to USC with an injury. He didn't practice Monday, but there's a chance he'll be cleared to go, in which case he'd most likely start against the Cardinal. Per Pro Football Focus, Garbers and Modster have had near equal numbers of pass dropbacks, but Garbers has produced 24 more first downs in those situations, so his presence is much needed for the Bears.

- Christopher Brown also left Saturday's game after the first drive, and also didn't practice Monday. If he can't go, DeShawn Collins would likely start in his place, after a 15 carry, 103 yard and 2 TD performance against USC

- Cal also has a handful of ORs in the slot. Jordan Duncan started there against USC, but Nikko Remigio played some as well. Kekoa Crawford, who was inactive, could see time there if healthy, along with Jeremiah Hawkins. Crawford and Hawkins are currently listed as week to week on the injury report.

- Also listed on the injury report on the defensive side are Ashtyn Davis, Evan Tattersall and Branden Smith. Davis, who caught kickoffs but didn't finish the game Saturday, also didn't practice Monday. His kick returning and punt returning positions remain up in the air, as Collins and Jaylinn Hawkins assumed a couple of those spots in the meantime.

- Otherwise, the depth remains relatively unchanged. Saturday saw the second consecutive week where all five offensive linemen played every snap. The defensive group has mostly stayed the same, with Brett Johnson and Traveon Beck swapping based on formations. The tight ends have all played their roles, as have the specialists. It's the continuity elsewhere that remains an issue, especially at quarterback.