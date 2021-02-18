Golden Bear Report can confirm a Football Scoop story that defensive backs coach Marcel Yates will be heading to Oregon to take a position coaching safeties. This continues a streak of Cal and Oregon essentially trading coaches over the last month, with Tim DeRuyter heading to Oregon and Keith Heyward coming down to Berkeley.

Yates came to Cal last January, where he replaced Gerald Alexander (who went to the Miami Dolphins) and reunited with Justin Wilcox. Wilcox and Yates worked together on the Boise State staff from 2006 to 2009, with Yates working with the secondary while Wilcox was the defensive coordinator.

This will be the third coach Wilcox will have to replace this offseason, with DeRuyter and Yates heading to Oregon and Marques Tuiasosopo taking the offensive coordinator job at Rice. Heyward, who has coached in the secondary during his coaching career, could be a candidate to move back to the spot, though his aim in coming to Cal was development as a coach.

This is the second consecutive year where Cal will have to replace at least three coaches from their staff, as Wilcox and company had four new coaches heading into 2020.