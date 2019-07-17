Cal Football: 2021 Recruits to Watch
See: Offer List, 2021Per Iowa Rivals recruiting analyst Blair Sanderson, Cal is tied for the third fewest offers out in the 2021 class at this juncture with 22 total.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news