Cal Football: 2019 Spring Practice Notebook, Day Ten
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On a beautiful sunny morning in Strawberry Canyon, everything looked sharper Wednesday as Cal finished their tenth spring practice. From the defense's yellow compression tights to the offense firin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news