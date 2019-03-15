Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 17:33:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Cal Football: 2019 Spring Notebook, Day Eleven

Vvtfi9rcmouvuzpnmehx
Marcus Edwards - KLC Fotos
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With the spring game looming tomorrow morning, it was a time for a different kind of practice. Not being in pads this morning, the Bears made the day interesting, as they ran a good portion of prac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}