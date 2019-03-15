GoldenBearReport.com

Cal Football: 2019 Spring Game Primer for 3/16
Cal's spring game is set for tomorrow, Saturday March 16th, starting at 11 AM on the Pac-12 Network. It's their 12th practice out of 15 total scheduled for the spring, and it should look something like this.
Spring Game Schedule
11 AM - Start
11-11:10 - Position Warm-Up and stretch
11:10-20 - Individual Drills
11:20-30 - 7 on 7
11:30-34 - Teach Period
11:34-40 Team (Live, 4th and 1 situations)
11:40-45 - FG/FG Block
11:45-49 - Teach
11:49-12:10 - Team (Play the Game, Live)
12:10-15 - Punting Work
12:15-19 - Teach Period
12:19-40 Team (Play the Game, Live)
12:40-45 - More FG work
12:45-49 - Teach Period
12:49-1:00 - Team (Play the Game, Live)
That's 59 minutes of live team periods, and while not in the form of 'a game,' there should be plenty of action for a team that has gone live only once so far this spring.
With the Bears holding their Spring Game on March 16, unofficially known as Stone Cold Steve Austin Day (thanks to his memorable Austin 3:16 Promo here), we're going to honor the Texas Rattlesnake (an alum of one of Cal's 2019 opponents, North Texas) by looking at 3 questions to be answered, 1 overarching theme for the day, and 6 players you should be keeping an eye on.
3 Questions
Wide receivers, who's available?
The wide receiver group has nine total players in it, but has been working down a couple with Jordan Duncan getting hurt early in camp, and both Monroe Young and Ryan Regan have been hampered with injuries this week. All three should be back in some shape or form for Saturday, but how they rotate and who gets the reps will be interesting. Nikko Remigio and Jeremiah Hawkins have both stepped up in the interim for those guys, and there's also been the use of TE McCallan Castles in the slot as well.
How much will the starters play?
Justin Wilcox has touched on this a lot this spring, as multiple guys like Evan Weaver, Cam Bynum, and Jaylinn Hawkins have taken somewhere in the line of 2000 game reps already. Those guys may not see as much time, just because they've played enough, and the Cal staff knows what they're capable of.
Who do we see in the linebacker core?
With Weaver possibly taking a back seat, the linebackers as a whole become very interesting. In that group we have:
- Cam Goode, back from a foot injury that took out his 2018, now at 235 pounds
- Tevin Paul, now officially an OLB after switching from DE week two of 2018
- Colt Doughty, who needs to start finishing plays, but has been praised for being in the right place at the right time
- Kuony Deng, an athletic marvel at 6'6" 225 lbs who moves incredibly fluidly for his height
- Evan Tattersall, a wrecking ball in his own right
- Nick Alftin, who's really figuring out how to play in space at 6'5" and 250
- Ben Moos, who has shown pass-rush ability
- Louie Bickett, who's around the ball whenever he's in
- Orin Patu, who has the Cam Goode starter-pack of length and ability
Just a lot of guys who are going to see time tomorrow.
1 Overarching Theme
The Sharpness
Justin Wilcox noted last Saturday that at the end of the day, he wants to see good football. That comes from solid fundamentals tackling and blocking, running good routes and tracking guys in coverage. Last weekend, the tackling aspect wasn't there, along with the offensive execution throughout the middle portion of the day. The offense made strides this week, and we'll see if the tackling on defense can come up to that level of growth.
6 Players You Should Watch
34: RB Chris Brown
Brown is someone that strength coach Torre Becton put in the 'need for speed' group in the offseason, as despite being a true sophomore, he's physically matured. It's showing up in spring, as Brown is more mobile as a runner, cutting back off blocks with aplomb. At 6'1" and 230, Brown's a load to tackle for defenses.
7: QB Chase Garbers
Garbers has emerged, taking the most reps among the quarterbacks, and making throws he wasn't making last year. Granted, it's the spring and it's lower stress situations, but Garbers is making decisions quicker, to the point where defensive coaches and players notice.
73: OL Matthew Cindric
Someone who OL coach Steve Greatwood has tagged as having a high ceiling, Cindric has been running with the first team either at guard or center, and he's a strong puller, something he showed on Wednesday this week. His versatility will give the Bears plenty of options when Mike Saffell and Valentino Daltoso come back.
8: ILB Kuony Deng
You don't see many 6'6" inside linebackers, but Deng can play the part. He bend well, moves well, reads his keys quickly and gets to ball carriers. Deng's got some of the best potential of anyone on defense.
52: OLB Nick Alftin
Alftin's a bit of an outlier for his position at 6'5" and 250 lbs, but he's figured out how to play in space well and set an edge. Him being in gives the Bears another tool in the defensive toolbox to either rush the passer or affect the pass as it's coming out.
5: S Trey Turner
Odd to have a redshirt senior on here, but Turner has been getting plenty of reps at safety as Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashytn Davis take a backseat. The safety from Mobile, AL has been physical in his coverage against bigger tight ends in one on ones, something he's developed since last fall.