GoldenBearReport.com

With the Bears holding their Spring Game on March 16, unofficially known as Stone Cold Steve Austin Day ( thanks to his memorable Austin 3:16 Promo here ), we're going to honor the Texas Rattlesnake (an alum of one of Cal's 2019 opponents, North Texas) by looking at 3 questions to be answered, 1 overarching theme for the day, and 6 players you should be keeping an eye on.

That's 59 minutes of live team periods, and while not in the form of 'a game,' there should be plenty of action for a team that has gone live only once so far this spring.

Cal's spring game is set for tomorrow, Saturday March 16th, starting at 11 AM on the Pac-12 Network. It's their 12th practice out of 15 total scheduled for the spring, and it should look something like this.

Wide receivers, who's available?

The wide receiver group has nine total players in it, but has been working down a couple with Jordan Duncan getting hurt early in camp, and both Monroe Young and Ryan Regan have been hampered with injuries this week. All three should be back in some shape or form for Saturday, but how they rotate and who gets the reps will be interesting. Nikko Remigio and Jeremiah Hawkins have both stepped up in the interim for those guys, and there's also been the use of TE McCallan Castles in the slot as well.

How much will the starters play?

Justin Wilcox has touched on this a lot this spring, as multiple guys like Evan Weaver, Cam Bynum, and Jaylinn Hawkins have taken somewhere in the line of 2000 game reps already. Those guys may not see as much time, just because they've played enough, and the Cal staff knows what they're capable of.

Who do we see in the linebacker core?

With Weaver possibly taking a back seat, the linebackers as a whole become very interesting. In that group we have:

- Cam Goode, back from a foot injury that took out his 2018, now at 235 pounds

- Tevin Paul, now officially an OLB after switching from DE week two of 2018

- Colt Doughty, who needs to start finishing plays, but has been praised for being in the right place at the right time

- Kuony Deng, an athletic marvel at 6'6" 225 lbs who moves incredibly fluidly for his height

- Evan Tattersall, a wrecking ball in his own right

- Nick Alftin, who's really figuring out how to play in space at 6'5" and 250

- Ben Moos, who has shown pass-rush ability

- Louie Bickett, who's around the ball whenever he's in

- Orin Patu, who has the Cam Goode starter-pack of length and ability

Just a lot of guys who are going to see time tomorrow.