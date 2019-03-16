Despite that, it was a morning of live tackling, aside from the quarterbacks, which provided for a strong performance from the running backs, particularly Marcel Dancy, though all of them had their highlights. Dancy had two of the five touchdowns on the day, including the sole receiving touchdown by making Deon White miss, then following a Jeremiah Hawkins block for a score off a pass from Devon Modster

While it was billed as the spring game, and Cal wore their home gold and blue uniforms, the Cal Spring Game boiled down to practice. So, much like Allen Iverson once exclaimed, we're talking about practice, not a game, but practice.

"I saw Deon (White), he was the first tackler so I had to make him miss," Dancy said, "right when I spun off him, I saw the two so I just reacted, then (Jeremiah Hawkins) let me into the endzone."

Dancy also finished the day with a score for Bears, as the running back room had some solid success, as Deshawn Collins scored a touchdown as well, and both Alex Netherda and Chris Brown broke off some runs, before Brown went out with what looked like an ankle injury.

"We've noticed them more than what they probably showed today," Justin Wilcox said of the RB room, "in Spring practices, a lot of the drill work. It was good to see them make some plays. We'll see what happened with Chris, but they showed up and made some plays."

With the day being tilted toward live tackling situations, a few different names stood out, outside of the running back group:

- Deon White, playing a 'big nickel' role, had a handful of tackles, including a monster stop on a run by Deshawn Collins

"He's been playing outside linebacker, then he also plays our big nickel," Wilcox said, "last year Quentin Tartabull did that, that's a valuable spot for us, because Traveon does some things in nickel coverage wise, sometimes it's nice to have a bigger body out there, just for different types of down and distances and different calls we like to use. You just want to see the consistency with the 1s and the 2s."

- Daniel Scott picked off a Robby Rowell pass intended for Gavin Reinwald, playing at corner as the Bears had guys move around the defense to get familiar with what the guy next to them does

"I was in unfamiliar territory at corner," Scott said, "I saw two (the inside receiver) go vertical, so I knew there had to be some high low with my dude coming out, then I kinda read the quarterback, you could tell he was reading me to see if he was throwing the flat or the 7 (deep out/corner, then I broke on it and made a play."