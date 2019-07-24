HOLLYWOOD, CA - With Pac-12 Media Day taking place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Cal has updated their roster for the upcoming season.



VIEW: The Updated Cal Roster

Initial Notes:

- There are two notable absences from the roster. The first is Brandon McIlwain, who will be focusing on baseball for the future. McIlwain was drafted in the 26th round by the Miami Marlins in the MLB draft, but will likely return to a starring role for Cal Baseball in 2020.

- The second is former WR Taariq Johnson, who was widely speculated about throughout the offseason. Johnson will not be on Cal's roster in 2019

Number Changes:

There's a handful of number changes from the previous year, some of which were made during the spring, but not reflected until now.

- Nikko Remigio takes number 4

- Alex Netherda moves to number 9

- Monroe Young takes number 14

- Robby Rowell moves to 15

- Marcel Dancy moves to 23

- Will Craig moves to his high school number of 74

Newcomers, Heights and Weights

11 WR Kekoa Crawford 6'1", 190 lbs

13 QB Spencer Brasch 6'4", 180 lbs

25 RB DeCarlos Brooks 5'9", 190 lbs

25 CB Erik Harutyunyan 6'2", 205 lbs

26 DB Craig Woodson 6', 190 lbs



28 DB Miles Williams 6', 180 lbs

30 CB Jaylen Martin 6'2", 165 lbs

32 LS JJ Lindsay 6'1", 185 lbs



33 OLB Myles Jernigan 6'3" 220 lbs

34 DB Tarik Glenn Jr. 5'10", 175 lbs

36 K Nick Lopez 6'1", 190 lbs

41 OLB Curley Young Jr. 6'1", 220 lbs

50 ILB Kyle Smith 6'3", 215 lbs.

51 ILB Blake Antzoulatos 6'2" 220 lbs

59 ILB Ryan Puskas 6'3" 210 lbs.

60 OL Brian Driscoll 6'4" 295 lbs

60 ILB Alex Murray 6'2" 205 lbs

63 OL Brayden Rohme 6'6" 260 lbs.

66 OL Cal Frank 6'7" 270 lbs

72 OL McKade Mettauer 6'4" 285 lbs

80 WR Trevon Clark 6'4" 180 lbs

81 TE Elijah Mojarro 6'4" 225 lbs

83 WR Chris Rogers 6'3" 175 lbs

86 WR Jared Staub 6' 180 lbs

87 WR Lucas Allen 6'2" 205 lbs

90 DT Brett Johnson 6'5" 285 lbs

94 DL Gunnar Rask 6'2" 275 lbs

95 DL Ben Coleman 6'4" 315 lbs

98 OLB/DE Ben Hawk Schrider 6'3" 240 lbs.